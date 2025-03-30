Hamilton offers vital mental health advice that YOU can benefit from

Lewis Hamilton has offered advice in a recent interview to people that are struggling with their mental health, after he reflected on the difficult periods of his Formula 1 career.

Despite Hamilton’s seven world titles the 40-year-old has endured some testing moments in his F1 career, most notably his championship losses in 2007 and 2021, which both came down to the finest of margins.

Hamilton entered the 2007 Chinese GP in the lead of the championship, however a DNF during the race where he infamously skidded out in a bizarre pit-lane blunder while leading plus Kimi Raikkonen’s subsequent two victories gave the then Ferrari star the championship by just one point.

In 2021, Hamilton entered the title decider in Abu Dhabi on equal points to Max Verstappen, but the Red Bull star benefitted from a late safety car which allowed him to pass Hamilton on the final lap with fresh tyres to acquire the championship.

Hamilton reflects on previous struggles

Hamilton reflected on the disappointment about losing the 2007 title in a recent interview with W Magazine China, where he revealed he did not leave his hotel room for three days.

In the same interview however, Hamilton imparted key advice about mental wellbeing and how to move forwards during difficult periods.

The champion emphasised that it was important to accept how you are feeling to begin with, and continued that self-belief is integral as you navigate tougher days.

“[You need to be] open to accepting that it's ok how you are feeling. It's natural and what's important to always remember is that there is no point dwelling or worrying about what happened behind us. It's done,” he said.

“But you can do so much to be better moving forwards. You can do much to prepare better, to make sure you arrive at work and affect the people you work with in a more positive way. There's improvements to be made everywhere. I think what's really important is to always remember to believe in yourself.

“When you have those difficult days there are the moments when you are challenged the most in the sense of whether or not you believe in yourself or your dream, whether you feel it's possible. All those negative thoughts try to break down that hope and belief you have. You just have to continue to fight.”

