F1 News Today: Verstappen already beaten in mind games as Hamilton makes smart move

The details behind Lewis Hamilton’s new move have been revealed after the Formula 1 legend decided to settle in Milan.

Lewis Hamilton admits not leaving Chinese GP hotel for THREE days

Lewis Hamilton revealed that he did not leave his hotel room for three days after he lost the championship at the 2007 Chinese Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff questions 'silly' F1 change

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has spoken out over controversial proposals regarding a major change in Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari win tarnished after disqualification decision

Lewis Hamilton's first win in Formula 1 with Ferrari has been tarnished following a disqualification decision made by the FIA at last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

F1 legend shares health update after motorbike crash

Formula 1 legend David Coulthard has shared an update on his health whilst revealing that he suffered a broken bone in a recent motorbike accident.

Verstappen ALREADY beaten by Tsunoda in Red Bull mind games

After a clip of Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen has resurfaced from 2021, it seems the Japanese driver has already secured a psychological advantage over his new Formula 1 team-mate.

