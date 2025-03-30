Schumacher hits out at Red Bull boss over Liam Lawson treatment

Former Formula 1 star Ralf Schumacher has not held back with an honest assessment of Red Bull's brutal decision to drop Liam Lawson from their lineup after just two race weekends.

The Kiwi racer was promoted to race alongside Max Verstappen for the 2025 season in place of Sergio Perez, who was also dropped from Red Bull's ranks at the end of 2024 after failing to boost the team's chances in the constructors' championship.

Perez and Lawson join a long list of drivers who Red Bull have cast aside after team principal Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko deemed them unsuitable for a seat at the main team.

Now, with the decision to swap Lawson with Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda from next weekend's Japanese GP, Red Bull are at the centre of fierce criticism over the way they run their F1 operation, with the latest scathing assessment coming from driver-turned-pundit Schumacher.

Red Bull slammed by Schumacher

Marko has played a pivotal role in the operations at Red Bull ever since the team joined the pinnacle of motorsport in 2005, often at the centre of their controversial driver decisions.

Speaking out over Red Bull's recent brutal driver swap, Schumacher commented: "As much as I respect him, Dr. Helmut Marko sometimes plays a somewhat unfortunate role.

"He obviously wants to support the guys, but on the other hand he demands a lot from them and then gives them too little time."

"If they really implement it the way it was communicated internally, that Liam Lawson is actually being thrown out now, then I have to be honest and say: Two races alongside Max Verstappen is simply not enough with the 'Bock' ['goat']. That's what I call the car, it's just a bit difficult to drive.

"You're not doing the youngsters any favours," Schumacher said on the German Sky F1 podcast Backstage Pit Lane.

READ MORE: The shocking way Liam Lawson learnt about his Red Bull 'demotion'

Related