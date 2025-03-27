The shocking way Liam Lawson learnt about his Red Bull demotion

The story surrounding Liam Lawson's Red Bull demotion has taken a fresh twist after a shocking revelation was shared on social media.

The Kiwi driver replaced Sergio Perez during the off-season having impressed during a short stint at Racing Bulls over the second half of the 2024 Formula 1 campaign.

But the move did not go according to plan for the 23-year-old, after following up his opening-day DNF at the Australian Grand Prix with a dismal performance in China last weekend which continued to deliver no championship points for his team.

Tsunoda to replace Lawson at Japanese GP

Despite initially being backed by team principal Christian Horner to turn things around, Lawson has indeed been demoted ahead of the upcoming Japanese GP, with Yuki Tsunoda taking his seat for Suzuka next weekend.

In a video published on his Instagram account, respected F1 photographer Kym Illman has now weighed in on the issue, claiming that Lawson received the news in brutal fashion.

Illman said: "One of the interesting things about this is that the story was broken by this fella Jacky Martens, who works for a smallish publication in the Netherlands called The Limburger.

"He broke the story and my understanding is, and this is terrible...

“Liam was not told the decision. He would have learnt about it once this story got out. And that is a terrible thing to do to a young fella."

Red Bull came into 2025 hoping a change in driver lineup would prompt a change in fortunes after enduring a difficult campaign last time out.

Below-par performances from Perez and occasionally Verstappen saw the Milton Keynes-based squad fail to defend their constructors' title, with McLaren ending the year on top of the standings for the first time since 1998.

And just two grands prix into 2025, their championship bid already looks all but over, with last year's winners and the current leaders already holding a 42-point advantage over their rivals.

