Sergio Perez is back…after landing big break

Chocolate manufacturer KitKat's legendary slogan 'Have a break, have a KitKat', could not be more apt for brand ambassador Sergio Perez.

The Mexican driver is currently having a break of his own, taking a sabbatical from F1 in 2025 following a dismal 2024 campaign.

He is back taking part in some hilarious advertising campaigns, however, not least with one of his sponsors, KitKat.

The brand's Mexican faction have taken to Instagram to show off Perez drowning out the noise of fans on social media by switching his phone off and eating a KitKat, with Queen's iconic song I Want to Break Free playing in the background.

Perez takes well-deserved KitKat break

Unfortunately, we are unlikely to see Perez take to the track in 2025, as the 35-year-old takes some time off from the sport to regroup after a tumultuous couple of years.

Perez was unable to secure a race victory with his Red Bull team between April 2023 to December 2024, despite team-mate Max Verstappen claiming 26 in that time.

The Mexican also struggled to score consistent points in the 2024 season, slipping down to eighth in the drivers' championship and not scoring a podium since April 2024.

He was replaced at Red Bull by young New Zealander Liam Lawson, who has also struggled to make an impact in the RB21 alongside Verstappen.

Perez's team have made no secret that he is after a return to F1 in 2026, and Cadillac F1 could be an option for Perez, the new team that have opened up two new opportunities for drivers to race in the sport.

For now, however, it seems we will have to get used to seeing the six-time grand prix winner taking part in light-hearted advertisement campaigns with various companies.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull statement delivered on Lawson as Vettel handed F1 boost