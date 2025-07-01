Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri butt heads in awkward post-race mishap

McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris may have avoided making contact on track at last weekend's F1 Austrian Grand Prix, but they did come together in an awkward moment post-race.

The drivers' championship rivals resumed their fierce battle on Sunday afternoon in Spielberg, with Norris managing to hold off his team-mate to claim just a third victory of the campaign.

Both racers went head-to-head throughout a thrilling few hours in the Styrian mountains, ending any speculation that they may adopt a more cautious approach following a clash which ended Norris' race in Canada just two weeks earlier.

On that occasion, the Brit ran into the back of his colleague as they jostled for fourth, but it proved to be a costly decision, with his DNF ensuring he fell further behind in the title race.

But while a similar incident was avoided this time around, they did end up butting heads as they carried out the post-race weigh-in.

Thankfully, it did nothing to dampen their spirits as they quickly laughed it off having secured a fourth McLaren one-two of the season.

Norris, Russell and Hamilton lead British hopes

Norris' victory on Sunday moves him to within just 15 points of Piastri going into this weekend's British GP, where he will hope to win for the first time at his home circuit.

But he won't be the only Brit targeting a place on the top step of the podium, with Mercedes' George Russell looking to bounce back from a frustrating day at the Red Bull Ring with a win which would keep his championship hopes alive.

Meanwhile, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to build on a fourth-place finish on Sunday with another positive performance at Silverstone.

He has endured a difficult start to life at Ferrari since making the move at the beginning of 2025, but won't need to look hard for inspiration having won on this circuit against the odds last season.

Lando and Oscar kept it clean on track, but did have a minor collision... after the race had finished 😅👀#F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/oefaMJRQdF — Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2025

