Hamilton reveals deep HURT following Silverstone victory

Lewis Hamilton has admitted his sensational victory at Silverstone could be the final step in his healing process after agonisingly missing out on an eighth Formula 1 world title in 2021.

It's almost three years since Max Verstappen clinched his maiden title in controversial circumstances in a dramatic final-day battle at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Given both drivers went into the race on equal points, the stage was set for an epic title decider under the lights.

With Hamilton holding a comfortable lead going into the closing stages, Williams driver Nicholas Latifi crashed into the barrier, resulting in a safety car being deployed.

Verstappen pitted to put on a fresh set of tyres and re-joined the track with five lapped cars between himself and the defending champion.

Race control confirmed that lapped cars would not be allowed to overtake, but moments later, race director Michael Masi performed a dramatic u-turn on that decision, and as the race restarted for a last-lap showdown, Verstappen easily passed his counterpart to claim the title.

Lewis Hamilton's win at Silverstone was his first since December 2021

Lewis Hamilton has described a healing process

Hamilton reveals 'It's taken a long time to heal'

Hamilton got back to winning ways at the British GP last weekend, producing a stunning drive to secure his first victory since December 2021.

The 39-year-old has made no secret of the fact he struggled to come to terms with what transpired as he lost out on a record-breaking eighth championship, but speaking to media in the Silverstone post-race press conference, he admitted he hopes he can now finally move on.

“I think only time will tell," he said after his last appearance on his home circuit with Mercedes ahead of his move to Ferrari next year. "What I can say is that I'm not giving up.

"I feel like I'm making the right decisions with my life, with how I prepare and how I manage my time, the decision I've taken, for example, for next year, the commitment I still have to this team and the love that I still have for this team and the love that I still have for my job.

Max Verstappen has emerged as the dominant force in F1 since 2021

"I really, really love this job and there's never going to be anything that comes close to it, and it's something I'm incredibly grateful for, to be in amongst these 20 drivers within this great sport that's having such a momentous time.

"Honestly, when I came back in 2022, I thought that I was over it, and I know I wasn't and it's taken a long time for sure to heal that kind of feeling.

"That's only natural for anyone that has that experience, and I've just been continuing to try and work on myself and find that inner peace day by day.”

