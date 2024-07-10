close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Hamilton’s Ferrari REGRET revealed as rival team sign design legend

F1 News Today: Hamilton’s Ferrari REGRET revealed as rival team sign design legend

F1 News Today: Hamilton’s Ferrari REGRET revealed as rival team sign design legend

F1 News Today: Hamilton’s Ferrari REGRET revealed as rival team sign design legend

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his Mercedes goal amid questions over whether he regrets his decision to join Ferrari following his sensational win at the British Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 rivals sign design LEGEND following shock departure

One of Formula 1's most influential figures has joined a new team on the grid in what is a major blow to his former employers.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner confirms replacement driver tests amid Perez AXE pressure

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed plans are in place to give one of the team's top Formula 1 prospects an opportunity to get behind the wheel as the pressure on Sergio Perez increases.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo opens 'store' in RETIREMENT plans hint

A new video released by Daniel Ricciardo has given an indication over where his long-term future may lie.

➡️ READ MORE

Stormzy MOCKS Verstappen with insulting nickname

One of the UK's top rappers and songwriters has put the boot into Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Hollywood star reveals RARE Hamilton role in Brad Pitt F1 movie

One of the stars of the upcoming Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt has outlined the role that Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has played in the film's production.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo Sergio Perez
Horner delivers 'WEIRD' verdict on Hamilton Silverstone win
Latest F1 News

Horner delivers 'WEIRD' verdict on Hamilton Silverstone win

  • Today 11:57
Hamilton and Verstappen predict HUGE Euro 2024 showdown
F1 Off the Track

Hamilton and Verstappen predict HUGE Euro 2024 showdown

  • Today 10:57

Latest News

Goodwood Festival of Speed

Goodwood Festival of Speed vs Revival: Which event is the ultimate for petrolheads?

  • 17 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion claims ‘MASSIVE issue’ with Red Bull future

  • 2 hours ago
Goodwood Festival of Speed

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: Start times, schedule and how to watch LIVE

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton’s Ferrari REGRET revealed as rival team sign design legend

  • Today 12:11
Latest F1 News

Horner delivers 'WEIRD' verdict on Hamilton Silverstone win

  • Today 11:57
F1 Off the Track

Hamilton and Verstappen predict HUGE Euro 2024 showdown

  • Today 10:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x