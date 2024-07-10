F1 News Today: Hamilton’s Ferrari REGRET revealed as rival team sign design legend

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his Mercedes goal amid questions over whether he regrets his decision to join Ferrari following his sensational win at the British Grand Prix.

F1 rivals sign design LEGEND following shock departure

One of Formula 1's most influential figures has joined a new team on the grid in what is a major blow to his former employers.

Horner confirms replacement driver tests amid Perez AXE pressure

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed plans are in place to give one of the team's top Formula 1 prospects an opportunity to get behind the wheel as the pressure on Sergio Perez increases.

Ricciardo opens 'store' in RETIREMENT plans hint

A new video released by Daniel Ricciardo has given an indication over where his long-term future may lie.

Stormzy MOCKS Verstappen with insulting nickname

One of the UK's top rappers and songwriters has put the boot into Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

Hollywood star reveals RARE Hamilton role in Brad Pitt F1 movie

One of the stars of the upcoming Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt has outlined the role that Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has played in the film's production.

