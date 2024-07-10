F1 News Today: Hamilton’s Ferrari REGRET revealed as rival team sign design legend
Lewis Hamilton has revealed his Mercedes goal amid questions over whether he regrets his decision to join Ferrari following his sensational win at the British Grand Prix.
F1 rivals sign design LEGEND following shock departure
One of Formula 1's most influential figures has joined a new team on the grid in what is a major blow to his former employers.
Horner confirms replacement driver tests amid Perez AXE pressure
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed plans are in place to give one of the team's top Formula 1 prospects an opportunity to get behind the wheel as the pressure on Sergio Perez increases.
Ricciardo opens 'store' in RETIREMENT plans hint
A new video released by Daniel Ricciardo has given an indication over where his long-term future may lie.
Stormzy MOCKS Verstappen with insulting nickname
One of the UK's top rappers and songwriters has put the boot into Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.
Hollywood star reveals RARE Hamilton role in Brad Pitt F1 movie
One of the stars of the upcoming Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt has outlined the role that Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has played in the film's production.
Latest News
Goodwood Festival of Speed vs Revival: Which event is the ultimate for petrolheads?
- 17 minutes ago
F1 champion claims ‘MASSIVE issue’ with Red Bull future
- 2 hours ago
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: Start times, schedule and how to watch LIVE
- 3 hours ago
- Today 12:11
Horner delivers 'WEIRD' verdict on Hamilton Silverstone win
- Today 11:57
Hamilton and Verstappen predict HUGE Euro 2024 showdown
- Today 10:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep