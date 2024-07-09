Ricciardo opens 'store' in RETIREMENT plans hint
Ricciardo opens 'store' in RETIREMENT plans hint
A new video released by Daniel Ricciardo has given an indication over where his long-term future may lie.
The eight-time Formula 1 race winner currently drives for Visa Cash App RB, but is under pressure to secure a seat for next season.
Ricciardo joined the team in 2023 after disappointing spells at Renault and McLaren, and had his targets set on a spectacular return to Red Bull, where he raced from 2014-2018.
His performances, however, have been largely underwhelming, and with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda already agreeing a new contract with the team, doubts remain over whether Ricciardo has done enough to prove he deserves a spot on the grid.
He has shown flashes of his undoubted quality at times this season, but will need to significantly improve his points haul of 11 over the second half of the year if he is to convince F1 bosses that he still has what it takes to deliver.
Despite Red Bull chief Helmut Marko suggesting reserve driver Liam Lawson could be ready to replace Ricciardo, the Australian has insisted he is simply focused on his own performances.
Ricciardo reveals fallback plan
Should he find himself without a team, it would seem the 35-year-old has a fallback option after revealing another one of his passions: wine.
Ricciardo recently signed a deal to stock his own line of DR3 wines at Australian liquor store, Dan Murphy's, and has now released a hilarious promotional video for his product.
The clip on Ricciardo's YouTube channel shows him taking over one of the stores after mishearing a proposal made during an earlier phone call.
To the bemusement of one worker, Ricciardo changes the iconic logo to feature his own face, and even re-brands the shop as 'Dan Ricciardo's'.
