F1 champion claims ‘MASSIVE issue’ with Red Bull future
A previous Formula 1 champion has given his opinion on the future of one of Red Bull's star drivers.
Now a Sky Sports F1 pundit, 2009 world champion Jenson Button delivered his verdict on the team's dilemma after their domination faltered over the European triple-header.
In recent weeks, F1 giants Red Bull have fallen from their previous form, despite maintaining a lead in both the drivers' and constructors' championship standings.
The team's top position in the constructors' however could be under threat if both drivers cannot continue to deliver, with rumours of Sergio Perez's seat on the line despite his recent contract extension.
Perez, who has slipped to sixth in the race for the drivers' title, finished in an astonishing P17 at Silverstone last weekend, facing embarrassment after being lapped by his competitors.
Ferrari, who Red Bull currently hold a healthy lead over in the constructors', also had a questionable run last time out, with star driver Charles Leclerc finishing P14.
The team are not safe however, with the Mexican driver's poor results over the past few races leading the team to question his future in the sport.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 following the British Grand Prix, Button weighed up Perez's chances, saying: "It's a massive issue. This was just a terrible weekend. He was unlucky in some ways as well. This won't happen every weekend,"
"They are on the backfoot. Perez needs to be scoring some points at least, even if he's not finishing right behind Max" he continued.
"They can't let it go on forever. If at the next race he doesn't score points again, soon enough, they will have to get him out of the car and put someone else in."
"It's not a nice feeling for a driver. It's tough. For a driver it's horrible but for them the constructors' is important."
Perez will have a weekend away from the pinnacle of motorsport to gather his thoughts, taking part instead in a celebration of Red Bull Racing at Goodwood Festival of Speed.
