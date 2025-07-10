Max Verstappen takes dig at Red Bull after brutal axe

Max Verstappen has aimed a subtle dig at Red Bull during a discussion about his former F1 team-mate Sergio Perez's future.

The Mexican driver was brutally let go by the team at the end of 2024, after he struggled to remain competitive in the second car alongside Verstappen and finished a lowly eighth in the drivers' standings.

However, Perez could be set for a return to the F1 grid in 2026, with the 35-year-old named as one contender for a seat at new team Cadillac, who enter the sport as the 11th team next year.

Verstappen mentioned Red Bull's poor pace over the past year as a reason for Perez's axe, and issued a small jibe at the team as he discussed Perez's brutal axing from the team at the end of 2024.

"He's been through some tough times with us, but then again, that seems to happen more often with us," Verstappen told media including GPFans at the British Grand Prix.

Perez could return with Cadillac in 2026

Verstappen supports Perez F1 return

Since Perez's exit, Red Bull have been unable to remedy their second seat woes, with both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda failing to consistently score points.

Perez is not the only candidate hoping for a second chance at F1 with Cadillac, as the likes of Mick Schumacher and Valtteri Bottas are also hungry for a full-time return.

Verstappen said that Cadillac could be a good move for Perez, claiming: "Yes, I think so. Checo has always been very strong. I've always got on well with Checo and as long as he stays motivated to race, I think he would be a good choice for a new team like that.

"If you look at what he did with Force India or Racing Point, or whatever you want to call it, he always managed to score points."

