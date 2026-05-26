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Verstappen in Canada

Red Bull toast 'truly historic moment' as Max Verstappen melts down

Verstappen in Canada — Photo: © IMAGO

Red Bull toast 'truly historic moment' as Max Verstappen melts down

Max Verstappen returned to the F1 podium last weekend

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Red Bull F1 boss Laurent Mekies has toasted a 'truly historic moment' for the team in Canada, but a cloud still hangs over his star driver Max Verstappen.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit returned to the podium for the first time in 2026 at the Canadian Grand Prix, with Verstappen achieving his best result of the year to finish in third.

It was Red Bull's 298th podium in their history but, crucially, it was their first as a power unit manufacturer.

Red Bull have started to produce their own power units in partnership with Ford, and while that led to a few teething issues to begin with, the team are beginning to find their feet once more.

As well as Verstappen's result, Isack Hadjar also finished fifth, with Red Bull closing the gap to third-place McLaren in the constructors' championship.

Mekies on Red Bull power unit's first ever podium

"To claim our very first podium with our own power unit, in only its fifth race, is truly a historic moment, especially when you consider the pedigree and experience of our competitors," Mekies said in a Red Bull weekend debrief.

"A PU on its own is not enough and of course this result is also down to the hard work of everyone back on campus in Milton Keynes and here at the track."

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'shame' fury as Russell issues public apology

Verstappen quit threats are back

While Red Bull are celebrating, Verstappen though is not smiling right now as he continues to raise doubts about his very future in the sport.

Mekies is overjoyed, Max not so much.
Mekies is overjoyed, Max not so much.

Earlier in the year, the four-time world champion had threatened to quit F1 if changes were not made to the 2026 regulations, and he is still said to be 'seriously considering' retiring from the sport.

Many commentators, including Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, have suggested that Verstappen's discontent may be partly down to the fact that Red Bull have not provided him with a car capable of winning races this year.

While the FIA have altered the regulations ahead of 2027, and Red Bull have started to show signs of their 2025 form, Verstappen still does not appear to be entirely happy.

The Dutchman once again suggested that he might walk away from F1 at the Canadian Grand Prix, hinting that there are more 'fun' racing series around the world.

"If it stays like this, it's going to be a long year next year, which I don't want," Verstappen told media in Canada.

"It's just mentally not doable for me to stay like this. It's really not. There's a lot of other fun things out there."

READ MORE: Verstappen lets rip at Red Bull: 'It's completely s***'

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