Haas set to hand F1 debut to NEW racing star

Haas have announced a debut at the wheel of an F1 car for a new racing star among their ranks.

Super Formula champion Sho Tsuboi will take part in a Testing of Previous Cars event (TPC) with the VF-23 at Fuji Speedway in August.

The VF-23 was driven by ex-Haas F1 drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg during the 2023 season, but between August 6 and August 7, Tsuboi will get behind the wheel to mark his first outing in grand prix machinery.

The TPC programme allows teams to run older models of their F1 cars away from a regular race weekend, also giving drivers who have less experience in the sport a chance to get up to speed with F1 machinery.

The Toyota factory driver will be making the step up to an F1 car less than one year after earning his maiden title in Super Formula with TOM'S Racing.

In response to the announcement, the 30-year-old shared his appreciation with Haas via social media, saying: "Thank you to Team Haas and TGR for giving me this wonderful opportunity.

"Of course, I’m very much looking forward to driving the F1 car. I want to make this the perfect day and take this once-in-a -lifetime chance to make my dreams come true!"

Toyota returned to F1 in 2024 as a partner of Haas

Haas heading for Japanese F1 debut

The American-owned F1 team was founded by Gene Haas, but currently runs under the leadership of team principal Ayao Komatsu.

The constructors' former trackside engineering director was promoted to the role in 2024 following the departure of Guenther Steiner, and has boosted the F1 team's relationship with iconic motorsport brand Toyota.

In 2024, Toyota Gazoo Racing joined Ferrari as a partner of Haas F1 team, with the exciting return announced at Fuji International Speedway.

Now, Haas and Komatsu have confirmed that their first TPC to be held in Japan will also take place at the Speedway, revealing the news on 'X'.

"We’re heading to Japan and the famed Fuji Speedway as part of our TPC program.

"Next month, Ryo Hirakawa and fellow TOYOTA GAZOO Racing driver Sho Tsuboi, making his F1 debut, will drive the VF-23 for our first-ever Testing of Previous Cars in Japan," it read.

Haas' F1 reserve driver Hirakawa will be joined by Tsuboi for the team's first testing in Japan, with Komatsu also revealing his excitement on social media at the announcement.

The F1 team principal said: "I’m naturally very excited that in our first season running the team’s TPC program we’re able to enjoy two days running at Fuji Speedway in Japan."

"We're heading back to Toyota’s home circuit and where we announced our partnership with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing."

Haas Nico Hulkenberg Kevin Magnussen Toyota
