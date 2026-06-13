F1 Qualifying Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Who will get pole in Barcelona?

Qualifying for the F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, June 13), with Mercedes hoping to maintain their 100 per cent record of claiming poles in 2026.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will see a resumption of the championship battle between Mercedes team-mates George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, and maybe even Lewis Hamilton as well, who moved up into second in the standings after Monaco.

Antonelli has claimed four pole positions so far in 2026, while Russell has two, meaning Mercedes have a clean sweep this season.

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Ferrari will be looking to spoil the party on Saturday, as will Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who missed out on pole last weekend by just four hundredths of a second.

Here's how you can catch all of the action in your region!

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F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Following the three practice sessions that we've had this weekend, the competitive action gets underway on Saturday with qualifying.

It kicks off at 4pm local time (CEST), which is also 3pm UK time (BST).

Find the qualifying session start time converted to your local time zone below:

Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, June 13, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 16:00 Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 15:00 Saturday United States (ET) 10:00 Saturday United States (CT) 09:00 Saturday United States (PT) 07:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 11:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 22:00 Saturday Australia (ACT) 23:30 Saturday Australia (AET) 00:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 08:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 23:00 Saturday China (CST) 22:00 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 16:00 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 17:00 Saturday India (IST) 19:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 22:00 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 17:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 18:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 17:00 Saturday

How to watch 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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