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Antonelli, Hamilton, Verstappen, Monaco

F1 Qualifying Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Antonelli, Hamilton, Verstappen, Monaco — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Who will get pole in Barcelona?

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Qualifying for the F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, June 13), with Mercedes hoping to maintain their 100 per cent record of claiming poles in 2026.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will see a resumption of the championship battle between Mercedes team-mates George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, and maybe even Lewis Hamilton as well, who moved up into second in the standings after Monaco.

Antonelli has claimed four pole positions so far in 2026, while Russell has two, meaning Mercedes have a clean sweep this season.

Ferrari will be looking to spoil the party on Saturday, as will Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who missed out on pole last weekend by just four hundredths of a second.

Here's how you can catch all of the action in your region!

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen speaks out on controversial FIA ruling, Monaco GP penalty saga rumbles on

F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Following the three practice sessions that we've had this weekend, the competitive action gets underway on Saturday with qualifying.

It kicks off at 4pm local time (CEST), which is also 3pm UK time (BST).

Find the qualifying session start time converted to your local time zone below:

Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, June 13, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)16:00 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)15:00 Saturday
United States (ET)10:00 Saturday
United States (CT)09:00 Saturday
United States (PT)07:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)22:00 Saturday
Australia (ACT)23:30 Saturday
Australia (AET)00:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)08:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)23:00 Saturday
China (CST)22:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)16:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)17:00 Saturday
India (IST)19:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)22:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)17:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)18:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)17:00 Saturday

How to watch 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: F1 star claims Kim Kardashian 'setup' after Martin Brundle gridwalk snub

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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