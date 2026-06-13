F1 Qualifying Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Who will get pole in Barcelona?
Qualifying for the F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, June 13), with Mercedes hoping to maintain their 100 per cent record of claiming poles in 2026.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will see a resumption of the championship battle between Mercedes team-mates George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, and maybe even Lewis Hamilton as well, who moved up into second in the standings after Monaco.
Antonelli has claimed four pole positions so far in 2026, while Russell has two, meaning Mercedes have a clean sweep this season.
Ferrari will be looking to spoil the party on Saturday, as will Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who missed out on pole last weekend by just four hundredths of a second.
Here's how you can catch all of the action in your region!
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F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
Following the three practice sessions that we've had this weekend, the competitive action gets underway on Saturday with qualifying.
It kicks off at 4pm local time (CEST), which is also 3pm UK time (BST).
Find the qualifying session start time converted to your local time zone below:
Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, June 13, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|16:00 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|15:00 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|10:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|09:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|07:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|22:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|23:30 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|00:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|08:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|23:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|22:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|16:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|17:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|19:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|22:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|17:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|18:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|17:00 Saturday
How to watch 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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