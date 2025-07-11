close global

Max Verstappen looking happily at a Mercedes logo

Mercedes chief 'approves' Max Verstappen F1 transfer

Max Verstappen looking happily at a Mercedes logo

Mercedes have reportedly been handed a boost in their mission to sign four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen to their ranks.

Questions over the Dutchman's commitment to Red Bull continue to be asked after team principal Christian Horner was sacked with immediate effect earlier this week.

Following Horner's shock exit, it is not known whether the management reshuffle was as a result of the team failing to retain Verstappen for 2026, or perhaps a last attempt to keep him interested in the project.

When asked last month about his interest in signing Verstappen, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted 'it was only natural' to keep tabs on the champion's career options.

The Austrian also implied that signing Verstappen wouldn't be an easy process, reminding the media that he had to be 'respectable towards the stakeholders' when weighing up a change to his driver line-up.

However, according to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport Ola Kallenius, the Chairman of the Board of Management and CEO of the Mercedes-Benz Group, has given the green light to bring Verstappen to the Silver Arrows.

Ola Kallenius (left) is among the most influential people in F1

Will Mercedes sign Max Verstappen?

The report from Italian media read: "President Ola Kallenius seems to have withdrawn his reservation, giving the green light to the operation, which would entail an economic investment far greater than that currently earmarked for the salaries of Russell (around 14 million euros) and rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli (just over one million).

"Verstappen's salary at Red Bull is more than 50 million euros per year and it is to be assumed that the Dutch star has asked for at least that much…"

As Mercedes CEO, Kallenius is at the centre of the Silver Arrows and any major decisions Wolff may be considering.

If the reports are true that the Mercedes boss has approved the idea of acquiring Verstappen, disappointment could be on the horizon for one of Wolff's current drivers, George Russell or Kimi Antonelli. With a strong background in economics, Kallenius would not hesitate to terminate Wolff's interest in Verstappen if the numbers didn't add up, but given the Brackley-based outfit fielded a seven-time champion for many years, it is unlikely Verstappen would be out of their price range.

F1 Standings

