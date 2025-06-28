Wolff admits astonishing Verstappen move for Mercedes

Toto Wolff has admitted that a Mercedes move remains on the cards for Max Verstappen, during a discussion regarding George Russell’s contract at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Russell’s deal with Mercedes expires at the end of 2025, and despite a win in Canada, the British driver is no closer to a contract renewal with the team.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes' Verstappen pursuit takes new twist as Red Bull replacement talks confirmed

It has been suggested that Wolff is still courting four-time world champion Verstappen, and has confirmed at the Austrian GP that this interest remains alive.

"First of all there is no delay in George’s contract negotiations because it’s pretty clear since a long time what our timings are, we’ve known each other for such a long time so there is no such thing as a delay,” he said to Sky Sports’ Craig Slater.

“Also as a Team Principal responsible for the best car brand in the world, it’s clear that you’re exploring what a four-time world champion is going to do in the future and that could be long into the future and that is clear it has no effect on us putting a signature on George's contract.”

However, Wolff later confirmed that it is more likely Russell will be in the car next season than Verstappen, although this does not rule out the arrival of the Dutchman later on.

Could Verstappen join Mercedes?

Could Russell be axed in favour of Verstappen?

Verstappen’s contract with Red Bull does not expire until 2028, but the deal reportedly contains an exit clause should the team’s performance not match the champion’s expectations.

In Austria, Russell also confirmed that conversations were ongoing between Verstappen and Mercedes, where he said to Sky Sports: “It's only normal that conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing.

"But from my side, if I'm performing as I'm doing, what have I got to be concerned about? There are two seats in every Formula 1 team."

Mercedes could opt for a driver lineup of Russell and Verstappen, although their on track rivalry could promise fireworks at the F1 team, and also raises the issue of what will happen to Kimi Antonelli.

Whilst the more experienced Russell has outpaced Antonelli in 2025, the young Italian has also impressed by becoming the third youngest podium sitter in Canada and performing consistently for Mercedes.

