F1 News Today: Mercedes' Verstappen pursuit takes new twist as Red Bull replacement talks confirmed
George Russell has opened up on his contract talks with Mercedes, pushing the F1 team to put 'pen on paper' amid talks of a Max Verstappen swoop.
Verstappen teases Vettel offer as Red Bull replacement talks confirmed
Defending F1 world champion Max Verstappen has opened up on the prospect of Red Bull legend Sebastian Vettel making a return to the team.
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
The FIA have announced the punishment verdict for Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton after an investigation was launched at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Italian F1 icon BACKS Britain in Max Verstappen row after 'whinging' champions claim
Six-time F1 race winner Riccardo Patrese has given his thoughts as to whether or not he believes Max Verstappen is given a bad rap by British media.
Verstappen dealt absence blow at Austrian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen had been hoping for a boost from Red Bull's home crowd this weekend in Austria, but a recent report claims the champion will be suffering from a major team absence.
Norris soaked by McLaren F1 boss in Austrian GP slip-up
McLaren F1 star Lando Norris suffered a soaking at the hands of team principal Andrea Stella after a hilarious interaction at the Austrian Grand Prix.
