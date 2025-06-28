F1 Results Today: Verstappen makes error as rivals gain major Austrian Grand Prix advantage

McLaren look back to their dominant best at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri setting the top two lap times in the final practice session of the weekend.

The pair also topped the timing boards in FP2 on Friday, with Max Verstappen and the Ferraris lagging a little behind going into qualifying later on Saturday.

The session early on Saturday was almost noteworthy in its un-noteworthiness, with teams running pedestrian mid-long runs and then sitting in the pits for a while so as not to waste any potentially useful tyres.

Isack Hadjar did write off one set of tyres late in the session when he dipped a wheel into the gravel in the last corner, doing a neat 360 degree spin and carrying on his way with no further drama – an error repeated with almost mirrored precision by Verstappen at the end of the session.

F1 FP3 Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2025

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Running in Spielberg continues with qualifying on Saturday, June 28, at 4:00pm (CEST) and 3pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch for free in select locations, click here.

