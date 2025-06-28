F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 heads to Austria this weekend for round 11 of the 2025 world championship, with Red Bull preparing for their home race in the Styrian mountains.
Max Verstappen will be looking to put on a show in front of his adoring orange army, and is set to resume his fierce rivalry with Mercedes' George Russell.
A recent incident between the pair at the Spanish GP has placed Verstappen on the cusp of a one-race ban from the sport, however, and the Dutchman will have to be on his best behaviour during qualifying, and throughout the weekend.
He and Russell will likely be challenging the two McLaren drivers for pole position on Saturday, as the 2025 championship battle continues to thrill.
But who will come out on top in qualifying, and how can you watch it in your region? Keep reading to find out!
F1 Qualifying times - Austrian Grand Prix
Qualifying takes place today (Saturday, June 28, 2025) at 4pm local time (CEST).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying Times
Qualifying - Saturday, June 28 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|3:00pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|10:00am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|9:00am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|7:00am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|12:00am Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|10:00pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|11:30pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|8:00am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|11:00pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|10:00pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10:00pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|6:00pm Saturday
How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans can watch the Austrian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
