F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 heads to Austria this weekend for round 11 of the 2025 world championship, with Red Bull preparing for their home race in the Styrian mountains.

Max Verstappen will be looking to put on a show in front of his adoring orange army, and is set to resume his fierce rivalry with Mercedes' George Russell.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes' Verstappen pursuit takes new twist as Red Bull replacement talks confirmed

A recent incident between the pair at the Spanish GP has placed Verstappen on the cusp of a one-race ban from the sport, however, and the Dutchman will have to be on his best behaviour during qualifying, and throughout the weekend.

He and Russell will likely be challenging the two McLaren drivers for pole position on Saturday, as the 2025 championship battle continues to thrill.

But who will come out on top in qualifying, and how can you watch it in your region? Keep reading to find out!

F1 Qualifying times - Austrian Grand Prix

Qualifying takes place today (Saturday, June 28, 2025) at 4pm local time (CEST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying Times

Qualifying - Saturday, June 28 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)4:00pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST)3:00pm Saturday
United States (EDT)10:00am Saturday
United States (CDT)9:00am Saturday
United States (PDT)7:00am Saturday
Australia (AEST)12:00am Sunday
Australia (AWST)10:00pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)8:00am Saturday
Japan (JST)11:00pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)4:00pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)5:00pm Saturday
China (CST)10:00pm Saturday
India (IST)7:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11:00am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10:00pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5:00pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)5:00pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6:00pm Saturday

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*F1 fans can watch the Austrian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Verstappen dealt absence blow at Austrian Grand Prix

