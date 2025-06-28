F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 heads to Austria this weekend for round 11 of the 2025 world championship, with Red Bull preparing for their home race in the Styrian mountains.

Max Verstappen will be looking to put on a show in front of his adoring orange army, and is set to resume his fierce rivalry with Mercedes' George Russell.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes' Verstappen pursuit takes new twist as Red Bull replacement talks confirmed

A recent incident between the pair at the Spanish GP has placed Verstappen on the cusp of a one-race ban from the sport, however, and the Dutchman will have to be on his best behaviour during qualifying, and throughout the weekend.

He and Russell will likely be challenging the two McLaren drivers for pole position on Saturday, as the 2025 championship battle continues to thrill.

But who will come out on top in qualifying, and how can you watch it in your region? Keep reading to find out!

F1 Qualifying times - Austrian Grand Prix

Qualifying takes place today (Saturday, June 28, 2025) at 4pm local time (CEST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying Times

Qualifying - Saturday, June 28 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 4:00pm Saturday United Kingdom (BST) 3:00pm Saturday United States (EDT) 10:00am Saturday United States (CDT) 9:00am Saturday United States (PDT) 7:00am Saturday Australia (AEST) 12:00am Sunday Australia (AWST) 10:00pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 11:30pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 8:00am Saturday Japan (JST) 11:00pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 4:00pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 5:00pm Saturday China (CST) 10:00pm Saturday India (IST) 7:30pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 11:00am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 10:00pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 5:00pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 5:00pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 6:00pm Saturday

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*F1 fans can watch the Austrian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Verstappen dealt absence blow at Austrian Grand Prix

Related