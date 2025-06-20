George Russell set for major consequences over Max Verstappen incident

There are two places you don't want to go to when you've recently been having a ding-dong with four-time world champion Max Verstappen. The Netherlands and Austria.

While the Dutch Grand Prix is still to come at the end of the summer, the Austrian GP takes place next weekend, with George Russell and Verstappen set to renew their rivalry once more in front of Verstappen's adoring 'Orange Army'.

The Orange Army is the name given to the Dutchman's fiercest fans, and their flares and orange t-shirts often light up both the Dutch GP and the Austrian GP due to the track next up on the calendar being Red Bull's home race.

Eyes should be on Verstappen's thrilling championship battle with the papaya (not orange) cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, but Russell and Verstappen's on and off-track battles over the last few weeks have been the biggest talking point of the F1 season.

What has happened between Verstappen and Russell in 2025?

At the Spanish GP earlier this month, Verstappen appeared to intentionally drive into the Mercedes of Russell, something for which he was given a 10-second time penalty. Russell reacted to that move in his post-race interview, warning Verstappen to think of the influence he has on others.

Everything seemed to be rosy between the pair ahead of the Canadian GP, yet Russell and Verstappen once again took centre stage during the race in Montreal last weekend.

Russell claimed his first win of the season ahead of Verstappen, with the race finishing under safety car conditions.

That late safety car also saw more drama between the pair, with the Brit abruptly braking, with Red Bull claiming he did so to prompt Verstappen to overtake him, something which is not allowed under safety car conditions.

Max Verstappen and George Russell's rivalry has reignited in recent weeks

Russell was straight over team radio telling his team Verstappen had overtaken him, while Verstappen accused Russell of brake testing him, with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase warning the Dutchman not to fall for Russell's 'gamesmanship.'

Red Bull then protested the result of the race after the chequered flag, claiming they had new evidence regarding how Russell was driving under safety car conditions. That protest was thrown out by the FIA, however, and the result stood.

That wasn't the end of the drama though, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff claiming Red Bull were 'petty', slamming what he called an 'embarrassing' protest.

What next between Verstappen and Russell?

It's remarkable the two McLaren drivers crashing into each other when both are chasing a championship title was almost a secondary storyline in Canada.

The rivalry between Russell and Verstappen really caught the imagination of F1 fans, even though the two drivers only sit third and fourth in the drivers' championship.

Now, each have to face the wrath of the other's fans in the space of two race weekends. Russell will have to face up to the Orange Army in Austria, before Verstappen heads to Silverstone at Russell's home race at the following round.

Verstappen is no stranger to being booed by British F1 fans following his 2021 championship battle with Lewis Hamilton, and former F1 racer Jan Lammers recently suggested the Dutchman 'would like to miss' the Silverstone race.

But how will Russell deal with being the villain? It's not a role he has ever been accustomed to playing since his debut in the sport in 2019, but it will be one that he has to face if he is to ever stand a chance of winning a world championship.

Should the Brit get on the podium in Austria, or win the race as he did in 2024, he will likely receive his fair share of boos in fierce Verstappen territory.

