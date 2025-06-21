F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 schedule, start time, TV channel and live stream
We are 10 races into a packed 2025 F1 schedule and the Austrian Grand Prix is up next.
Max Verstappen’s ‘Orange Army’ will mass at the Red Bull Ring to welcome new nemesis George Russell and the rest of the 2025 grid for what should be a fascinating showdown.
There are a ton of questions to be answered - can McLaren get back on track after that miserable showing in Canada? Can Lewis Hamilton finally get to grips with his Ferrari S25 car? And who wins the latest Verstappen vs Russell blockbuster?
We have all the details for you ahead of what should be an absolute beauty - including how to watch live.
When is the next F1 race?
The next race on the calendar is the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, and it takes place on Sunday June 29. The full race weekend gets under way two days before that on Friday June 27.
Austrian Grand Prix schedule
The full schedule for the race weekend in Austria looks like this:
Friday June 27
Free Practice 1: 1330 local time (1330 CET, 1230 UK, 0730 Eastern, 0430 Pacific)
Free Practice 2: 1700 local time (1700 CET, 1600 UK, 1100 Eastern, 0800 Pacific)
Saturday June 28
Free Practice 3: 1230 local time (1230 CET, 1130 UK, 0630 Eastern, 0330 Pacific)
Qualifying: 1600 local time (1600 CET, 1500 UK, 1000 Eastern 0700 Pacific)
Sunday June 29
Race: 1500 local time (1500 CET, 1400 UK, 0900 Eastern, 0600 Pacific)
How to watch live - TV channel and live stream
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check our full list below to see how to watch the Austrian Grand Prix in all major countries:
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Telecinco
|*Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Switzerland
|RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
