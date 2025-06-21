close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
2025 F1 austrian Grand Prix Max Verstappen George Russell

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 schedule, start time, TV channel and live stream

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 schedule, start time, TV channel and live stream

2025 F1 austrian Grand Prix Max Verstappen George Russell

We are 10 races into a packed 2025 F1 schedule and the Austrian Grand Prix is up next.

Max Verstappen’s ‘Orange Army’ will mass at the Red Bull Ring to welcome new nemesis George Russell and the rest of the 2025 grid for what should be a fascinating showdown.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton's Ferrari frustrations grow as FIA issue official statement

There are a ton of questions to be answered - can McLaren get back on track after that miserable showing in Canada? Can Lewis Hamilton finally get to grips with his Ferrari S25 car? And who wins the latest Verstappen vs Russell blockbuster?

We have all the details for you ahead of what should be an absolute beauty - including how to watch live.

When is the next F1 race?

The next race on the calendar is the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, and it takes place on Sunday June 29. The full race weekend gets under way two days before that on Friday June 27.

Austrian Grand Prix schedule

The full schedule for the race weekend in Austria looks like this:

Friday June 27

Free Practice 1: 1330 local time (1330 CET, 1230 UK, 0730 Eastern, 0430 Pacific)

Free Practice 2: 1700 local time (1700 CET, 1600 UK, 1100 Eastern, 0800 Pacific)

Saturday June 28

Free Practice 3: 1230 local time (1230 CET, 1130 UK, 0630 Eastern, 0330 Pacific)

Qualifying: 1600 local time (1600 CET, 1500 UK, 1000 Eastern 0700 Pacific)

Sunday June 29

Race: 1500 local time (1500 CET, 1400 UK, 0900 Eastern, 0600 Pacific)

How to watch live - TV channel and live stream

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check our full list below to see how to watch the Austrian Grand Prix in all major countries:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Telecinco
*CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
SwitzerlandRSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1 HEADLINES: George Russell set for Austrian GP shock as FIA issue official statement

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton McLaren George Russell Williams Austrian Grand Prix
F1 movie TRASHED by the BBC in brutal review
F1 Movie

F1 movie TRASHED by the BBC in brutal review

  • 2 hours ago
Mercedes and Red Bull war set to save BORING F1 season
Mercedes vs Red Bull

Mercedes and Red Bull war set to save BORING F1 season

  • Yesterday 08:27

Latest News

Racing News

Porsche confirm driver health update after 'terrifying' Nurburgring crash

  • 3 minutes ago
Ferrari

Hamilton leaves Leclerc SCARED after driving Ferrari's 'fastest ever road car'

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Movie

F1 movie TRASHED by the BBC in brutal review

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton's Ferrari frustrations grow as FIA issue official statement

  • 2 hours ago
Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 schedule, start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen team-mate verdict revealed with shock Red Bull talks

  • Today 09:54
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x