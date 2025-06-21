close global

Russell at the FIA

F1 News Today: George Russell set for Austrian GP shock as FIA issue official statement

F1 News Today: George Russell set for Austrian GP shock as FIA issue official statement

Russell at the FIA

There are two places you don't want to go to when you've recently been having a ding-dong with four-time world champion Max Verstappen. The Netherlands and Austria.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA issues hate speech statement after F1 drivers abused

F1's governing body have released an official statement over online abuse, specifically mentioning the cases of F1 stars Jack Doohan and Yuki Tsunoda.

➡️ READ MORE

Meet Antonello Coletta - The man tipped to be Lewis Hamilton's new boss at Ferrari

Ferrari F1 team are in crisis. They may not want to admit it, but after three years at the helm of the iconic Italian outfit, Fred Vasseur's position as team principal is reportedly at risk.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris flaunts new watch after £144,000 robbery

McLaren star Lando Norris flaunted a new watch ahead of the F1 movie premiere this week as he took fans behind the scenes of the glamorous event.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton nears 'biggest dream' as FIA trigger ‘defining’ moment

Lewis Hamilton’s ‘biggest dream’ in F1 has edged even closer after the FIA approved a major change in what could be a defining moment for the future of the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton frustrations mount over STUBBORN Ferrari methods

  • 50 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: George Russell set for Austrian GP shock as FIA issue official statement

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Lando Norris handed harsh McLaren warning as ‘unfortunate’ role confirmed

  • Yesterday 23:54
F1 Social

Lewis Hamilton DMs A-list star with 'unexpected' message

  • Yesterday 22:58
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo SLAMMED by F1 fans for 'embarrassing' new job

  • Yesterday 21:56
FIA News

Lewis Hamilton nears 'biggest dream' as FIA trigger ‘defining’ moment

  • Yesterday 21:12
