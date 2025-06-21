F1 News Today: George Russell set for Austrian GP shock as FIA issue official statement

There are two places you don't want to go to when you've recently been having a ding-dong with four-time world champion Max Verstappen. The Netherlands and Austria.

FIA issues hate speech statement after F1 drivers abused

F1's governing body have released an official statement over online abuse, specifically mentioning the cases of F1 stars Jack Doohan and Yuki Tsunoda.

Meet Antonello Coletta - The man tipped to be Lewis Hamilton's new boss at Ferrari

Ferrari F1 team are in crisis. They may not want to admit it, but after three years at the helm of the iconic Italian outfit, Fred Vasseur's position as team principal is reportedly at risk.

Lando Norris flaunts new watch after £144,000 robbery

McLaren star Lando Norris flaunted a new watch ahead of the F1 movie premiere this week as he took fans behind the scenes of the glamorous event.

Lewis Hamilton nears 'biggest dream' as FIA trigger ‘defining’ moment

Lewis Hamilton’s ‘biggest dream’ in F1 has edged even closer after the FIA approved a major change in what could be a defining moment for the future of the sport.

