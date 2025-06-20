Lewis Hamilton nears 'biggest dream' as FIA trigger ‘defining’ moment

Lewis Hamilton’s ‘biggest dream’ in F1 has edged even closer after the FIA approved a major change in what could be a defining moment for the future of the sport.

F1’s growth since 2018 has seen unprecedented interest, not only from fans but also from nations and cities all seeking to host a race weekend of their own.

However, Hamilton has expressed that F1 cannot be a global championship until the African continent is represented on the calendar, previously naming a grand prix in the region as his ‘biggest dream’.

In a recent development, that dream is a little closer to coming true after the FIA approved construction at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa - 32 years since F1 last raced at the track.

Will F1 return to Africa?

F1’s governing body has approved the track operator's reconstruction plans to modernise the track and grant Kyalami Grade 1 status, which is the requirement to host a grand prix.

The work is a huge step in the right direction to host an F1 race there, with the track retaining its 4.5-kilometre layout, although updates are expected to reflect modern safety features to ensure it is a suitable venue.

South Africa hopes to return to the F1 calendar as early as 2027 or 2028 and takes the sport closer to introducing an African grand prix for the first time since 1993.

"This is a defining moment for South African motorsport," said Kyalami circuit owner Toby Venter.

"When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it, not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent.

"The FIA’s acceptance of our Grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey."

However, South Africa is not the only nation on the continent that has expressed interest on joining the F1 calendar, with Rwanda also launching an official bid last year.

