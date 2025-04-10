African F1 grand prix takes new course as official deadline looms

Proposals for a Formula 1 return to South Africa have taken a new turn, with it appearing to be a battle between Kyalami and Cape Town for the host destination of an F1 race.

Kyalami hosted the South African GP between 1967 and 1993, with Niki Lauda picking up three victories around the circuit and Jody Scheckter becoming the first and only South African to win their home race in 1975.

The historic circuit is still in use today, with a revised layout, and there have been discussions about a potential return for the sport to the iconic track.

However, in recent weeks, a new option for a return to South Africa has emerged, with Cape Town being touted as a potential contender with a new street circuit proposal.

The city has hosted street races before, with the all-electric FIA-backed Formula E series racing there in 2023, with the prospect now gaining traction as an option for an F1 race in 2027.

Now, Cape Town GP CEO Igshaan Amlay has revealed that the race will use some aspects left behind by the legacy of the 2010 football World Cup in the country if selected as the host.

"The latest design has all the bells and whistles," he told Autosport. "It's partly on the waterfront and it also uses the facilities that have been used for the football World Cup.

"We meet all the requirements, with the airport 15 to 20 minutes away from the circuit; we've got a top hospital on site and plenty of hotels within walking distance. What also plays a big role is the natural backdrops of Robben Island, the waterfront and Table Mountain. Cape Town has a lot to offer as our top holiday destination."

Cape Town vs Kyalami

Seven-time driver's title holder Lewis Hamilton has long advocated for the return of F1 to Africa, with Rwanda at one point also posed as a possible location for an African grand prix.

However, it now appears that Kyalami and Cape Town are the two most realistic options, and a South African government decision is soon set to be made as to which one of the proposals should be put forward to F1.

"We're up against Kyalami, which has a rich Formula 1 history, so it's a street race versus a purpose-built circuit," Amlay continued.

"We'll be waiting to see what the decision will be. Here we could easily accommodate 250,000 people, so it makes it more accessible to more people."

However, Amlay did suggest that the ambitious street circuit plans have had to make a few changes, revealing: "The purpose of running through the stadium was that it can take a capacity of up to 70,000 people and our intention was to make it accessible to people that can never afford to go to a Formula 1 race,"

"After speaking to the circuit's designers, there are a few obstacles and it would be better to actually run along the circuit," he added, confirming that plans to potentially take the track through the stadium have been put aside.

