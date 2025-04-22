F1 chief issues three-point South African Grand Prix plan

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has provided a significant update on the sport's potential return to Africa for the first time in more than three decades.

Efforts to reinstate the South African Grand Prix to the F1 calendar have been ongoing for several years, but as of yet, no return date has been set.

F1 bosses have made no secret of their desire to bring the sport back to the continent for the first time since 1993, but Domenicali has revealed that there are a number of hurdles still to be overcome before formal proposals can be put in place.

When asked by Motorsport.com if plans were on hold, the former Ferrari team principal responded: “That’s not the right word.

"Before taking that step, we need guarantees on three fronts: investment that benefits the community beyond F1’s presence, infrastructure (not just a circuit, but hotels, roads, airports), and an economic base that can support the event long-term.

"We’re not on standby - we’re working to assess what’s still missing before we can say, ‘Okay, let’s go'. But we’re not there yet.”

F1 eager to expand global presence

Lewis Hamilton has been one of the biggest advocates for F1 returning to the continent, with the seven-time world champion's support hailed by South Africa's Minister of Sports last year.

Authorities in Rwanda have also expressed their intention to be considered as a viable future destination.

But with the 24-race calendar already at full capacity, some grands prix would have to be sacrificed in order for their bid - or that of South Africa's - to become a reality.

It has already been confirmed that the Dutch GP will no longer be on the schedule from 2026, while Domenicali this week confirmed that the future of the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola is also under threat.

Recent additions to the F1 calendar have included Miami and Las Vegas, as the sport continues to expand its global appeal.

