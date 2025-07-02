F1 boss issues verdict on MULTIPLE British races

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has issued a strong verdict on the future of the British Grand Prix and Silverstone's place on the sport's ever-growing calendar.

The Italian motorsport executive has officially arrived in the UK ahead of this weekend's iconic British GP, which marks the 12th round of the 2025 F1 championship.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner issues 'idiots' verdict as Piastri launches X-rated rant

Speaking at an F1 media event this week ahead of F1's return to England, Domenicali said: "The way the British fans love Formula 1, it's absolutely unique. When you see events like the Silverstone Grand Prix, when you see events like Goodwood, when you see these kinds of things, this kind of passion can only be experienced here.

"I always tell people who love our sport, they should come here to understand what is the passion for racing and, of course, for Formula 1."

The 60-year-old also revealed that this weekend's event is expected to draw in a record-breaking number of spectators, saying: "It will be huge, 500,000, it should be around that number.

"All the information that we have is pointing towards this new record, which we are very pleased about. It will be an incredible opportunity to share the passion which is, once again, incredible."

In 2024, F1 announced a huge boost for the circuit by confirming the British GP's place on the calendar for at least nine more years, with a new contract extending up to and including 2034.

Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most F1 wins at Silverstone

Domenicali issues verdict on British GP relocation

So, if F1 is so popular in the UK, could fans expect to have another race on the calendar as well as the event at Silverstone?

We've seen multiple races added to the calendar in the US as Liberty Media attempts to grow interest in the sport across the pond, but F1's CEO has stood firm on his stance that Silverstone is the only circuit capable of hosting a race in the UK.

"I cannot think of not having a race in the UK and I don't see any other places where we can have such an incredible event, apart from Silverstone," Domenicali said.

"I don't see Silverstone not being able to do, if they want, what others have already done. I believe that Silverstone has the right characteristics to stay forever on the calendar.

"They did not request that to us so far. We have extended - nine years is a long time - but my point is if they want to put that on the table then I'm ready to do it."

Having claimed that Silverstone could stay on F1's lineup forever, the Italian then confirmed he was against the idea of hosting two races in the UK.

When asked about the possibility at F1's London headquarters, he replied: "No, I don't think so. Actually, 'I don't think' means, 'No'."

READ MORE: F1 insider claims new Max Verstappen 'exit clause' active as Mercedes look to snatch Red Bull star

Related