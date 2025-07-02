close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2024, British GP, Silverstone

F1 boss issues verdict on MULTIPLE British races

F1 boss issues verdict on MULTIPLE British races

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2024, British GP, Silverstone

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has issued a strong verdict on the future of the British Grand Prix and Silverstone's place on the sport's ever-growing calendar.

The Italian motorsport executive has officially arrived in the UK ahead of this weekend's iconic British GP, which marks the 12th round of the 2025 F1 championship.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner issues 'idiots' verdict as Piastri launches X-rated rant

Speaking at an F1 media event this week ahead of F1's return to England, Domenicali said: "The way the British fans love Formula 1, it's absolutely unique. When you see events like the Silverstone Grand Prix, when you see events like Goodwood, when you see these kinds of things, this kind of passion can only be experienced here.

"I always tell people who love our sport, they should come here to understand what is the passion for racing and, of course, for Formula 1."

The 60-year-old also revealed that this weekend's event is expected to draw in a record-breaking number of spectators, saying: "It will be huge, 500,000, it should be around that number.

"All the information that we have is pointing towards this new record, which we are very pleased about. It will be an incredible opportunity to share the passion which is, once again, incredible."

In 2024, F1 announced a huge boost for the circuit by confirming the British GP's place on the calendar for at least nine more years, with a new contract extending up to and including 2034.

Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most F1 wins at Silverstone

Domenicali issues verdict on British GP relocation

So, if F1 is so popular in the UK, could fans expect to have another race on the calendar as well as the event at Silverstone?

We've seen multiple races added to the calendar in the US as Liberty Media attempts to grow interest in the sport across the pond, but F1's CEO has stood firm on his stance that Silverstone is the only circuit capable of hosting a race in the UK.

"I cannot think of not having a race in the UK and I don't see any other places where we can have such an incredible event, apart from Silverstone," Domenicali said.

"I don't see Silverstone not being able to do, if they want, what others have already done. I believe that Silverstone has the right characteristics to stay forever on the calendar.

"They did not request that to us so far. We have extended - nine years is a long time - but my point is if they want to put that on the table then I'm ready to do it."

Having claimed that Silverstone could stay on F1's lineup forever, the Italian then confirmed he was against the idea of hosting two races in the UK.

When asked about the possibility at F1's London headquarters, he replied: "No, I don't think so. Actually, 'I don't think' means, 'No'."

READ MORE: F1 insider claims new Max Verstappen 'exit clause' active as Mercedes look to snatch Red Bull star

Related

Formula 1 F1 Silverstone British Grand Prix Stefano Domenicali
F1 fans OUTRAGED as new sponsor set to lead to 2025 race change
Latest F1 News

F1 fans OUTRAGED as new sponsor set to lead to 2025 race change

  • May 28, 2025 12:56
F1 chief issues three-point South African Grand Prix plan
Latest F1 News

F1 chief issues three-point South African Grand Prix plan

  • April 22, 2025 17:57

Latest News

Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo issues retirement update as ex-F1 star makes surprising public appearance

  • 52 minutes ago
Red Bull

Red Bull chief Christian Horner fires warning shot at Yuki Tsunoda after Austrian GP nightmare

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 boss issues verdict on MULTIPLE British races

  • 2 hours ago
British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton destined for sensational Ferrari podium at British Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen

F1 insider claims new Max Verstappen 'exit clause' active as Mercedes look to snatch Red Bull star

  • Today 17:57
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner issues 'idiots' verdict as Piastri launches X-rated rant

  • Today 15:52
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • Yesterday 21:20
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 12:44

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x