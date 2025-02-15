F1 issues MAJOR statement over African grand prix

Formula 1 has moved to reassure fans over the feasibility of a possible African grand prix following developments in the region.

Africa is the only inhabited continent without a race and last hosted F1 in 1993 when Kyalami staged the South African Grand Prix.

Rwanda, which laid on the FIA Awards in December, is competing with South Africa for the right to host the next African race mooted for 2027.

Rwanda’s suitability as hosts has however been questioned due to their alleged involvement with M23 rebels amid tensions with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) army.

Nearly 3,000 people have been killed and 400,000 others displaced with fighting spreading close to the western Rwandan border.

Max Verstappen collected his drivers' title trophy in Rwanda

Letter calls upon F1 to ditch Rwanda talks

The bloodshed moved the DRC’s minister for foreign affairs Therese Kayiwamva Wagner to call upon F1 chief Stefano Domenicali to ‘rule Rwanda out’ of hosting a race, The Independent says.

Wagner also urged F1 to avoid tarnishing the sport “by a blood-stained association with Rwanda”.

However, F1 insist they are doing their due diligence on the feasibility of any race being staged in the region.

In response, a Formula 1 spokesperson told GPFans: “We have been closely monitoring the developments relating to the DRC and Rwanda and continue to do so.

F1 has been urged to halt talks with Rwanda

“We have received requests from multiple locations around the world that wish to host a future Formula 1 race.

“We assess any potential request in detail and any future decisions would be based on the full information and what is in the best interests of our sport and our values.”

