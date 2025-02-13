Lewis Hamilton ‘points to clock’ as legend SCOLDED in key meeting

Lewis Hamilton has scolded motorsport legend Valentino Rossi, after the Formula 1 champion enjoyed a meeting with the MotoGP star.

The seven-time world champion recently completed his switch to Ferrari, where he has since made a series of appearances in Maranello, and unveiled the first images of him in the iconic red racesuit.

Hamilton will be hoping to add a record eighth world title to his collection at Ferrari, with the champion currently tied with Michael Schumacher on the most number of titles in the sport's history.

The 40-year-old is in good company elsewhere in motorsport, with Rossi also a seven-time world champion in motorcycle series MotoGP.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari switch is complete

Valentino Rossi reveals details from Lewis Hamilton meeting

Rossi reveals all on Hamilton meeting

Hamilton and Rossi are good friends, and Hamilton has often praised the Italian legend as his idol, with the pair both managing historic levels of success in their respective motorsports.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Rossi discussed his shock F1 test with Ferrari back in 2006, and Hamilton's move to the team.

During this discussion, Rossi also unveiled the details from a meeting with Hamilton, where the F1 champion apparently scolded him.

"Beautiful. Dinner and confidences. The next day, I arrived late. I was changing, he entered the motorhome and it was Hamilton dressed as Hamilton.

"He pointed to the clock: the usual Italians, cappuccino, brioche… He scolded me. He smiled. Not completely though.

"Sure, it's a beautiful thing. Seeing him there, in the red overalls, excites me too. I really want to understand how he does it. And how Leclerc does it."

