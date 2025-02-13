Aston Martin confirm release as NEW signing announced

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have confirmed a major signing ahead of the 2025 season.

Lawrence Stroll's outfit have a huge year ahead both on and off the track, as they look to 2026 with aspirations of contending for the championship after acquiring the legendary talent of design guru Adrian Newey.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner statement issued as Verstappen hit with HARSH championship ruling

READ MORE: Mercedes announce team 'switch' for F1 star Russell

In 2024, Newey shocked the paddock by announcing his exit from Red Bull, having brought championship success to the team since joining their ranks in 2006.

With numerous teams across the grid scrambling for his signature, it was Aston Martin who came out on top, and with Newey set to officially start at the team next month, his focus will be split on improving the car for 2025 wherever possible, and masterminding a potential title challenger for 2026 as new regulations enter the sport.

Stroll has opted to keep his driver duo unchanged for this year, with his son Lance Stroll and two-time champion Fernando Alonso hoping for a more successful campaign in 2025 after only achieving 94 points between them last season.

To show your support for Aston Martin throughout 2025, click here to shop their official F1 merchandise.

Adrian Newey has left Red Bull to join Aston Martin for 2025 and beyond

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll remain as Aston Martin's F1 lineup for 2025

READ MORE: Ricciardo statement issued as A-list celebrity makes huge F1 decision

Aston Martin announce luxury skincare partnership

As preparations ramp up for Aston Martin's first round of the championship in just over a month, a new partnership has been announced, with the team signing British skincare brand ELEMIS to their ranks.

As F1's demographic has grown exponentially over the past couple of years, according to a recent study, 41 per cent of fans are women, and the fastest growing fanbase is women aged 16 to 24.

Aston Martin are seemingly aiming to target this growing area of support, with an exclusive ELEMIS skincare collection being confirmed to be released later in 2025.

The announcement delivered on social media read: "Welcoming ELEMIS to the team, who become our first official skincare partner.

"Bringing together two iconic British luxury brands who lead the way in driving innovation with powerful performance."

In a statement following the announcement, Jess Hawkins, head of F1 Academy and driver ambassador for Aston Martin said: "It's an exciting day as we announce ELEMIS as Aston Martin Aramco's official skincare partner. Formula 1 represents the pinnacle of performance, which resonates with ELEMIS' own commitment to create class-leading and cutting-edge skincare.

"As the head of F1 Academy for the team, promoting inclusivity and ensuring that motorsport is a place where everyone is welcome is really important to me, so it's incredible that ELEMIS has a similar focus, both within its partnership and its strategy more broadly."