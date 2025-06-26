Brad Pitt admits huge 'love' for F1 star and it's NOT Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt has admitted his ‘love’ for a surprise F1 star after his period of filming for the F1 Movie.

The Hollywood star has worked closely with F1 and its stars to make the blockbuster feature, including Lewis Hamilton, who co-produced the movie alongside Pitt and some of the industry's best.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen replacement plans as FIA confirm late inspection ruling

READ MORE: Mercedes edge towards Max Verstappen decision after George Russell verdict

However, the seven-time world champion was not the only driver Pitt admired during his time in the F1 paddock, recently naming a surprise star whom he claimed to grow fond of.

When asked by Reforma if there were any similarities between his character and Mexican racing driver Sergio Perez, Pitt revealed his ‘love’ for the driver and how disappointed he was that he was axed from Red Bull at the end of 2024.

"Are you kidding? I love Checo. Even though I didn't like how last season ended for him, you get emotionally involved with them," Pitt said.

"They're the best drivers in the world. It seems to me that this sport is much more critical of someone's performance than even our industry [film], which I thought was the most critical of all. They [drivers] must have thicker skin than us actors.

"Just reaching that spot, being one of just 20 people on the grid, is a huge achievement in itself, and driving one of the best cars on the grid puts you on another level. And yes, I'm curious to know what Checo Perez will do next."

Will Perez return to F1?

Sergio Perez has been given the Brad Pitt approval

Pitt may have reason to celebrate in 2026 however, with Perez one of the favourite drivers to secure a coveted seat with new F1 team Cadillac.

The American outfit will join the sport next year but are yet to announce their driver lineup, with several names in contention from ex-F1 stars such as Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher, to IndyCar driver Colton Herta.

Cadillac advisor Mario Andretti has confirmed Perez is one of their candidates, but the team have been tight-lipped about the details of their driver talks.

Perez was axed from Red Bull at the end of 2024 after he failed to match team-mate Max Verstappen, and his performances resulted in a drop to third in the constructors' championship for the team.

However, Perez’s subsequent replacements Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have also performed poorly in the second Red Bull seat, and the Mexican's stock has once again risen.

Has the F1 Movie been released?

F1 featuring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, and many of the stars of the 2025 F1 grid was released internationally on June 25 and will be available in theatres on June 27 in North America.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals 'romantic feeling' as new love strengthens

Related