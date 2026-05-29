Max Verstappen deliberately pushed his team to the limit to make a point about the car’s setup, according to former F1 driver and Sky Sports Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher.

The German noted in Backstage Boxengasse that the complex designs introduced by technical director Pierre Wache have led to internal friction.

Red Bull have had a rocky start to the season. Even though Verstappen secured his first podium of the year last weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix by finishing third, the four-time world champion currently sits seventh in the standings, well behind leader Kimi Antonelli.

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The RB22 has been plagued by significant undertray and aerodynamic issues, causing the team at Milton Keynes to slide to fourth in the constructors’ championship.

Speaking after qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix, Verstappen revealed: "We did something different with my car, that’s what the team wanted. Clearly, that doesn’t work the way it should. But sometimes you also have to let the team do their thing and make clear that it doesn’t work. I said, ‘Go ahead, if you think this is going to work, then do it.’ And clearly, it doesn’t work.”

“I’ve pointed it out so many times already, but sometimes you just have to let them feel for themselves that it doesn’t work.”

“Of course they listen to me very often, but not this time, because they were convinced that it was going to work.”

Verstappen further elaborated on why a different choice was made between his and Hadjar's car, and added: “That’s because they wanted to try it with me, that has been the case for years. A driver can also say, ‘Just leave it as it is because it already feels reasonably okay,’ but for me it didn’t feel okay beforehand and it still doesn’t. I’m not easily satisfied with a car. I want to fight for victory, not for seventh place.”

“It’s obvious, isn’t it? The whole qualifying session was going nowhere. I always stay reasonably calm about it, but hopefully now they know that it doesn’t work.”

When asked if this won't happen during other race weekends, Verstappen responded: "Yeah, I think that’s pretty clear.”

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Tensions surrounding Verstappen

These ongoing problems have understandably frustrated the driver, according to Schumacher.

"Max Verstappen was clearly upset,” said Schumacher on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast.

"He even admitted, ‘I deliberately pushed the team to the wall. I told them it was completely wrong.’"

He believes these remarks highlight the underlying tensions within the team. “It’s refreshing to see Max being so honest, but these concerns probably should stay internal,” he added.

"Pierre Wache can build fast cars, but not necessarily consistent ones. The setup is so intricate that it becomes a struggle for the driver to manage,” he explained.

He stressed that there’s a noticeable disconnect between theory and execution. “Sometimes the car performs brilliantly, like when Isack Hadjar shined in Q2 qualification, but that success doesn’t carry into Q3,” he remarked, referring to Verstappen’s teammate who nearly topped a lap in Montreal.

Looking ahead, Schumacher advocates for a shift in the technical department’s approach. “I stand by my point: Pierre Wache needs someone by his side to ease him away from pure theory. It’s not just about the perfect wind tunnel design, but about creating a car that is truly drivable,” he suggested.

"We need an all-rounder—a car that adapts when the wind shifts, when braking is slightly delayed, or when a less rigid front end would be beneficial. That’s exactly what Red Bull lacks at the moment.”

Schumacher also believes that Verstappen needs to clarify his own intentions, especially after sending mixed signals about his future and enjoyment of the sport.

The Dutchman also reportedly has an exit clause that would allow Verstappen to test the open market this year should he be outside the top two in the championship standings when the summer break arrives.

“At some point, he really needs to make a clear choice so that the entire team can focus on what lies ahead,” Schumacher concluded.

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