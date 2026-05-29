The wild conspiracy theory set to stop Kimi Antonelli title charge

If there's one thing you can rely on F1 Twitter for it's a good old fashioned conspiracy. The wilder the better.

This time it concerns Kimi Antonelli. Championship leader, teenager, Italian and single-handedly destroying the dreams of public schoolboys across England.

Now, this specific theory is remarkable, not because it has any proximity to the truth, but because of the time and effort it took to concoct.

Article continues under video

To summarise, fans have created a table of countries on the F1 calendar that allow Titanium dioxide as a food additive. Why? Because apparently Antonelli usually performs well in countries it is allowed. Presenting a sample of the 2025 season and the first five rounds of the 2026 season, Antonelli's poor performances from last year coincided with nations that do not allow it as an additive.

Last year, the Italian started his rookie season strong in countries such as Australia, Japan, China, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, where, purely by coincidence, the additive is permitted.

His form, however, dropped off during the European portion of the season, where in countries like Spain, Austria and Belgium, the additive is banned. So far in 2026, fans have claimed the pattern has persisted, and will look to Antonelli's performance in Monaco to see if the conspiracy theory still holds weight.

One fan shared the table on X, and wrote: "First race of season where it’s banned."

Another added: "It’s just an odd coincidence that Antonelli was good last year where it’s allowed and bad where it’s not. No idea how someone noticed the correlation, but they noticed pretty early into the season."

F1 HEADLINES: FIA rule can stop driver swap, Mercedes battle crosses line

What is titanium dioxide and where is it used?

Titanium dioxide, for reference, is an inert, synthetically produced mineral compound. In food products, it generally serves as a colorant (E171) to enhance whiteness or brighten other colours, and as a texturiser or anti-caking agent.

It can be found in up to 11,000 products such as candies and chewing gum, coffee creamers, pastries and even chocolates.

In the European Union, it has been banned as a food additive since August 2022, while in the United Kingdom the additive remains authorised under retained GB Food Law. In the United States, the FDA allows the use of titanium dioxide as a colour additive, provided the quantity does not exceed 1 per cent by weight of the food.

To conclude? People have too much time on their hands. Please, go and touch some grass. Talk to the bees. Which reminds me, there's a wasp that's been named after Oscar Piastri....

READ MORE: Red Bull are preparing for life after Verstappen and they just proved it

Related