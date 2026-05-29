McLaren chief opens door to Mercedes F1 split

McLaren could split from Mercedes and develop its own F1 power units in the future, according to Zak Brown.

Brown attended the Indy 500 last weekend instead of Canada’s F1 Grand Prix, but addressed the potential return to F1 of V8 engines run on sustainable fuels in 2031.

The Woking team is currently one of six customer teams on the grid, using Mercedes engines under a contract that runs until at least 2030.

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Despite clinching the constructors’ title in recent years, McLaren has recently voiced frustrations over the complexity of the current hybrid systems. This complexity makes it challenging for customer teams to compete with factory squads, especially as engine manufacturers are subject to a separate annual budget cap of $130 million.

McLaren currently sit third in the constructors' championship, 113 point behind leaders Mercedes.

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Financial implications of being an F1 works team

According to Brown, any plan to develop an in-house engine depends heavily on keeping costs under control: “If a financially viable engine formula is introduced, we would definitely consider developing our own power unit and technology,” he told Sports Business Journal.

However, he emphasised that leaving their current supplier isn’t a foregone conclusion: “We’re extremely happy with Mercedes. If a financially sensible option comes our way, we’ll take a closer look,” he added.

According to the Concorde Agreement, brand-new engines might debut as early as 2031, with manufacturers showing support for a return to V8 power.

Since the new engine regulations came into full effect earlier this year, they have drawn considerable criticism from both fans and drivers. As a result, Formula 1 has tentatively agreed to a change in 2027 that would shift the power balance to a 60/40 split in favour of the combustion engine. This tweak, however, needs backing from at least four of the five current manufacturers. This has spurred disputes and even prompted Max Verstappen to reiterate his earlier threat to leave the sport.

F1's popularity

Despite ongoing debates over complex regulations and energy management on track, Brown remains confident in the sport’s appeal.

“Racing is fantastic,” Brown continued. “Even if you don’t follow the drivers closely, watching the race on TV is an absolute thrill.

“We saw it in Miami. Drivers are getting more accustomed to the changes and the rules are continually being refined. While we might not hit the perfect balance, racing has always involved managing complex rules, whether it’s tire or battery management now. It’s a transition, but ultimately, racing will prevail, even under a microscope.”

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