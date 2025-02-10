Ricciardo statement issued as A-list celebrity makes huge F1 decision

An exciting statement over a Formula 1 meeting with Daniel Ricciardo has been revealed in a recent blockbuster discussion.

The fan-favourite racer was dropped midway through the year by Red Bull's junior outfit VCARB last season after failing to live up to the team's expectations.

F1 HEADLINES: Perez LIFELINE emerges as ex-Red Bull star confirmed for racing return

READ MORE: Hamilton brought down to earth at Ferrari as F1 team principal statement issued

Ricciardo's popularity both on and off track skyrocketed after the Aussie star featured heavily as a fun-loving personality in the hit Netflix F1 docuseries Drive to Survive, but even his marketability couldn't save him in 2024 as his performances continued to dip.

The 35-year-old has come and gone from the Red Bull F1 family in the past, but following his most recent exit from the pinnacle of motorsport, Ricciardo himself has shut down the idea of making a return to F1 once again with another team.

Click here to buy the unofficial Danny Ric vintage style racing graphic tee.

Liam Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo at VCARB in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo was previously touted as a potential option for Cadillac as they enter F1 in 2026

READ MORE: Ricciardo rejoices in MAJOR 'brother' success

Hollywood star Harris Dickinson reveals Ricciardo meeting

Whilst Ricciardo's skills behind the wheel may not be as impressive as they once were, his status as one of the most popular drivers of both past and present only continues to grow.

In the former Red Bull star's latest pop culture name drop, popular English actor Harris Dickinson has revealed how he met Ricciardo at the 2024 British GP, whilst the star was still racing in F1.

In a game of ‘This or That’ with GQ Italia, Dickinson was asked whether he preferred Silverstone or Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old BAFTA nominee spoke of his Silverstone meeting with Ricciardo during his press tour for his latest project Babygirl, in which Dickinson stars alongside another Aussie celebrity, Nicole Kidman.

Opting for Silverstone over the iconic British Tennis event, Dickinson said: "Silverstone. Yeah, F1, I like F1, I went to watch it recently and then I watched a documentary on Netflix and it’s crazy, it’s a very fascinating world."

"I met two F1 drivers, I got to go and be in the paddock and I met Daniel Ricciardo and another driver but I feel like I didn’t understand it well enough when I went."

"I met these huge drivers and I didn’t know F1 and then I went home and did all of my research and watched the documentary and then became obsessed with it so now I wish I’d met them at the same height of my fandom."

Ricciardo's untimely exit from the sport should feature heavily in the latest series of Drive to Survive, which is set to be released on Netflix on March 7, a week before the 2025 season opener.