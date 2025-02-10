F1 News Today: Verstappen hints at SHOCK career switch as FIA boss hints at driver change

Max Verstappen has teased a career switch away from Formula 1 in a behind the scenes test with a rival motorsport series.

FIA boss hints at MAJOR F1 driver change in swearing row

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hinted at a major Formula 1 change, following driver rows over swearing.

New F1 driver signings given STRICT team orders

Haas F1’s new driver signings have been given strict team orders for the 2025 season by their team principal Ayao Komatsu.

F1 boss warns team in BIZARRE Red Bull and Ferrari 'poison' verdict

McLaren boss Andrea Stella has warned of a 'poison' that could creep into his team amid their ongoing battle with Ferrari and Red Bull.

Mercedes star celebrates huge win with NEW team-mate

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has celebrated a win with his new team-mate on social media.

