close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen hints at SHOCK career switch as FIA boss hints at driver change

F1 News Today: Verstappen hints at SHOCK career switch as FIA boss hints at driver change

F1 News Today: Verstappen hints at SHOCK career switch as FIA boss hints at driver change

F1 News Today: Verstappen hints at SHOCK career switch as FIA boss hints at driver change

Max Verstappen has teased a career switch away from Formula 1 in a behind the scenes test with a rival motorsport series.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA boss hints at MAJOR F1 driver change in swearing row

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hinted at a major Formula 1 change, following driver rows over swearing.

➡️ READ MORE

New F1 driver signings given STRICT team orders

Haas F1’s new driver signings have been given strict team orders for the 2025 season by their team principal Ayao Komatsu.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss warns team in BIZARRE Red Bull and Ferrari 'poison' verdict

McLaren boss Andrea Stella has warned of a 'poison' that could creep into his team amid their ongoing battle with Ferrari and Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes star celebrates huge win with NEW team-mate

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has celebrated a win with his new team-mate on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Formula 1 McLaren FIA
F1 News Today: Hamilton issues life-changing statement as McLaren AXE star driver
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues life-changing statement as McLaren AXE star driver

  • Yesterday 16:00
F1 News Today: Vettel RETURNS as Verstappen completes MEGA-MONEY deal
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel RETURNS as Verstappen completes MEGA-MONEY deal

  • February 8, 2025 15:44

Latest News

F1 Social

Mercedes reveal major driver release in announcement

  • 49 minutes ago
F1 Legends

Red Bull F1 legend makes racing return after STUNNING Vettel announcement

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

RECORD-BREAKING F1 car set to be sold at Miami GP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen hints at SHOCK career switch as FIA boss hints at driver change

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

McLaren hand driver SHOCK axe as early Hamilton exit tipped - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News & Gossip

F1 boss warns team in BIZARRE Red Bull and Ferrari 'poison' verdict

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x