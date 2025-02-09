New F1 driver signings given STRICT team orders

Haas F1’s new driver signings have been given strict team orders for the 2025 season by their team principal Ayao Komatsu.

The American team will field a brand new driver lineup in 2025, with Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon replacing Nico Hulkenberg, who will race for Sauber, and Kevin Magnussen.

Whilst Haas experienced few issues with their lineup in 2024, a crash caused by Magnussen on lap one at the Monaco Grand Prix, caused both of their cars to retire in a disastrous weekend for the team.

Magnussen's performances in 2024 ultimately saw him replaced, with the Danish driver also acquiring a race ban in his final season in F1.

Kevin Magnussen was axed from Haas

Esteban Ocon will drive for Haas in 2025

Will Haas introduce team orders in 2025?

However, the 2024 Monaco GP also produced a controversial moment for Haas’ new driver, Ocon, after an incident with former Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly.

The incident led to increased speculation that he could be replaced after the race, with the team's then boss, Bruno Famin, clearly furious with his driver.

When asked by Autosport if there would be clear racing rules between Haas' team-mates in 2025, Komatsu decided on whether they will introduce team orders this season.

Ayao Komatsu discusses his 2025 driver lineup

“No – rules of engagement has to be totally clear. From day one. So, that will be clarified before the first race,” he said.

“I don't expect any team-mate contacts, DNFs, because of that.

“But it's good, you have to race hard. Look at last year – Kevin is a hard racer and then Kevin and Nico, the closest we came to an issue, which didn't become an issue, was Austria, right?

“But that's partly because we operated in a not perfect manner in terms of pitstop timing. We didn't help ourselves.

“So, as a team, we shouldn't be creating those messes. But, also, with the understanding of each other as team-mates, the rules of engagement would be perfectly clear.”