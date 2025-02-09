McLaren F1 team AXE driver in shock decision

McLaren’s Formula 1 team have axed one of their drivers from the team's website in a shock decision for 2025.

Following a successful 2024 season, where McLaren secured the constructors’ championship for the first time since 1998, both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be looking to secure their first drivers’ title.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues life-changing statement as Ferrari driver SWAP tipped

READ MORE: Official deal COMPLETED as F1 legend Vettel makes stunning comeback

Whilst it was Norris who launched a title bid against Max Verstappen in 2024, Piastri also proved to be a challenge to his team-mate and acquired two race wins in a strong year for the Australian driver.

Despite Norris’ championship-challenging experience, McLaren are resolute that they will not introduce team orders in 2025, as they are expected to not only go up against Red Bull, but also Ferrari.

Click here to shop the 2024 FIA Formula 1 Constructors' Champions Collection and celebrate McLaren's first title in 26 years.

Can McLaren fight for the drivers' title in 2025?

The top four teams are expected to be in the 2025 title fight

Bustamante leaves McLaren for 2025

Aside from their F1 lineup, McLaren also has strength within their young driver programme, including IndyCar star Pato O’Ward and rising stars such as Ugo Ugochukwu, Alex Dunne and Ella Lloyd.

Lloyd will compete in the 2025 F1 Academy season under the McLaren name, following the exit of their former driver, Bianca Bustamante.

The 20-year-old has competed in the past two seasons of the all-female racing series, but will move on to race in GB3 this year with Elite Motorsport, alongside 2024 F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling.

However, it has also been reported by Feeder Series that Bustamante is no longer part of McLaren’s development programme.

READ MORE: FIA race director REPLACED as official statement released

Bianca Bustamante will leave McLaren in 2025

Furthermore, on McLaren’s official website, Bustamante no longer features on their drivers' page as a young driver, which also suggests she has parted ways with the team.

Bustamante finished last year’s F1 Academy season in seventh, where she only claimed one podium over the course of the season, but remains a popular driver with motorsport audiences and has 1.6 million followers on Instagram.