Mercedes reveal major driver release in announcement

Mercedes have revealed a major release ahead of the 2025 season, as they prepare to race with a new driver lineup.

Following three disappointing seasons for the eight-time Formula 1 constructors' champions, Mercedes have now lost their seven-time champion driver Lewis Hamilton, with the 40-year-old instead joining Ferrari.

Hamilton claimed 84 grands prix victories with Mercedes across 12 seasons, including two last year, while their other driver in George Russell has just three career race wins.

In 2025, Russell with have a new team-mate, in 18-year-old Italian sensation Kimi Antonelli, who will race in his first F1 grand prix at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March.

Antonelli's debut helmet released

In Russell and Antonelli, Mercedes have a much-less experienced driver pairing, particularly when it comes to race victories and podiums.

The team are hoping to get closer to Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren in 2025, having finished a distant fourth in Hamilton's final season with the Brackley-based outfit.

Both Russell and Antonelli will hope to be able to compete for regular race victories, and maybe even make a challenge for what appears to be a wide-open drivers' championship.

Now, ahead of the new season, Mercedes have revealed a new release in a social media announcement, introducing Antonelli's all-new race helmet.

The Italian's first season in F1 will see him sport a predominantly blue design, with a heavy Italian flag influence on the sides, with a blur of green, white and red.

Antonelli also posted the new design to his Instagram page, with the caption: "Ready to race."