Rosberg predicts Ferrari SWAP after unusual Hamilton verdict

Nico Rosberg insists Lewis Hamilton is set for a bruising encounter against Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, before adding a surprising twist.

Hamilton is ready to begin his first Formula 1 season as a Ferrari driver after moving from Mercedes over the winter, where he had previously won six of his seven world championships during his 12 seasons at the team.

At Maranello, he will line up alongside Charles Leclerc, who has settled in well to the Italian team since getting the better of another world champion in Sebastian Vettel when they were team-mates in 2019 and 2020.

Much debate has since been had over who is likely to come out on top at Ferrari between two of the quickest drivers in F1, and a recent Pirelli test offered little in the way of clues - even if times were not truly representative.

Hamilton's former Mercedes team-mate Rosberg believes the Brit is likely to struggle at the very least in the early races against his Monegasque rival, before insisting a swap in fortunes will see the seven-time world champion get the edge by the end of the 24-race campaign.

Nico Rosberg has given a curious take in the Ferrari debate

Charles Leclerc will be Lewis Hamilton's team-mate in 2025

Will Hamilton beat Leclerc at Ferrari?

Speaking at the back end of the 2024 season on Sky Sports, the 2016 world champion gave a curious response when quizzed on who will be the better driver.

Rosberg said: "If you take today, then definitely Charles because Charles will be on a similar level to George Russell which is the best of the next generation level except for Max Verstappen who is a little higher again.

"Lewis is struggling at the moment and we don't really know why so as of today Charles will beat him in the same way as George Russell is beating him but Lewis Hamilton is the GOAT so as Ant said we still give him the benefit of the doubt that he can be back to his usual best. Then he should be slightly ahead of Charles at the end of the year."

Moments later, Anthony Davidson appeared to share the same sentiment, when asked if he thought Hamilton would take a little while to settle at the Italian outfit.

"It always will," Davidson said. "Even if you are Lewis Hamilton we all know how hard it is to change teams and cars and learn their nuances as well let's see. I'm intrigued to find out how it will go for him."