Hamilton given ICONIC unveiling in official statement

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has released his first official statement as a Ferrari driver, marking his 'first day' with the team.

Hamilton announced ahead of the 2024 season that he would be making the switch to Maranello, in a last-ditch attempt to claim an unprecedented eighth world championship title before his career comes to an end.

He signed a multi-year contract, ensuring he will be racing in the sport well into his 40s. Despite a dismal 2024 campaign where he finished seventh in the standings, excitement has been growing about Hamilton's Ferrari spell.

Attentions have been switching in the last month or so onto when Hamilton might make his Ferrari debut, or when he may first be spotted wearing the famous red gear alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton has officially joined Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Hamilton's Ferrari debut

Hamilton is set to test for Ferrari around their private Fiorano track later this week, as part of the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) programme, before he heads to Bahrain in February for pre-season testing.

Ferrari have been teasing Hamilton content in the last month, with various social media posts hinting at a video containing both Hamilton and Leclerc being presented as new team-mates.

Now, Hamilton has officially taken to Instagram to celebrate his 'first day' with the team, revealing his first official photo as a Ferrari driver.

Stood outside the famous Ferrari HQ in Maranello, Hamilton appears alongside the iconic Ferrari F40 sportscar, a car that has become synonymous with the Italian car giants.

In the caption of the post, the seven-time champion wrote: "There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days.

"I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.

"Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together."

