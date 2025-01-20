close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen slammed with DOUBLE race punishment as insane Hamilton footage released

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has been slammed with a double race punishment after a major mishap.

Epic Hamilton footage released as new Ferrari star STUNS in red

Fans have been wowed by Lewis Hamilton in red as new footage has emerged showing the seven-time F1 champion's insane skills.

Verstappen crashes in NIGHTMARE race for F1 champion

Max Verstappen endured a nightmare race on Sunday after being involved in a collision into the barriers.

Hamilton Ferrari FAIRYTALE predicted as F1 legend tipped for major success

A fairytale at Ferrari has been discussed following Lewis Hamilton's arrival at the iconic Italian team.

Verstappen announces NEW family member in exciting name reveal

Max Verstappen has made an exciting announcement online over the weekend with a new addition to his household confirmed.

  Yesterday 22:42
  Yesterday 20:57

Hamilton tipped for Ferrari title challenge as shock Red Bull claim made

  38 minutes ago
Verstappen set for stunning new adventure as MULTI-MILLION dollar deal completed

  1 hour ago
  2 hours ago
Ricciardo F1 verdict revealed as Red Bull chief drops driver lineup BOMBSHELL - GPFans Recap

  Yesterday 23:42
  Yesterday 22:42
Ricciardo makes SHOCK F1 reveal

  Yesterday 21:57
