Verstappen announces NEW family member in exciting name reveal

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has announced the addition of a new family member in an exciting name reveal live on stream.

2024 proved to be a challenging year for the Dutchman having dominated in 2023, with Red Bull's pace stagnating as their rivals caught up and eventually overtook them.

This resulted in the team finishing a lowly third in the constructors' standings, with McLaren on top, followed by Ferrari.

Despite the season's challenges, however, Verstappen still claimed a stunning fourth drivers' championship, fending off McLaren's Lando Norris to seal his crown at the Las Vegas Grand Prix back in November.

Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive championship at the Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen receiving his championship trophy at the FIA awards

Max Verstappen makes puppy reveal

Off-track, the end of the 2024 season also proved an exciting time for the four-time champion.

Ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen and long-term partner Kelly Piquet revealed that they were expecting a child and a baby brother or sister for Piquet's other child, Penelope.

It is unclear just when Verstappen Jr is due to arrive. However, ahead of the birth, the Verstappen household has already grown one member larger.

That is after the four-time champion revealed that he recently purchased a new pet — a Dachshund puppy — on his 24 Hours of Daytona live stream.

“The chat has asked this question then, ‘dog confirmed’, everyone’s got excited. There is a dog. I asked you yesterday what type of dog and you said a brown one. What type of dog is it? What’s it called?” Verstappen's co-streamer asked.

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen are expecting a child in 2025

The F1 champion replied: "Dachshund, Nino!"

Looking around for his new puppy, Verstappen added: "He left again,"

"He left again because I put the food up there so he is not interested any more in me."

Verstappen's love of animals has been made no secret, particularly cats, with the F1 champion owning three cats according to reports — Donatello, Jimmy, and Sassy.

