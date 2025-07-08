Max Verstappen reveals exciting plan to race outside of F1

Max Verstappen has revealed plans to race in a non-F1 competition in the near future.

The four-time champion caused a stir when he turned up to drive a sports car at the Nurburgring last month under the name 'Franz Hermann', running in a test event.

He's now revealed that he is planning to race at the circuit's famous Nordschleife layout in order to get a permit to run properly at the track.

"I want to get my license (Nordschleife permit), so I need to do a race in a slower car so I’m planning on that," Verstappen revealed in a recently released interview.

The Dutchman is now 69 points off the top of the championship standings for 2025 following another poor result at the British Grand Prix, and his chances of claiming a record-equalling fifth consecutive world title appear to be all but over.

Verstappen: I have a lot of non-F1 projects

Verstappen added: "The fake name [Hermann] was because I wouldn’t be on the entry list. People would have known way far in advance and there would be way more people there. What I’m doing outside F1 makes me stay around a bit longer in F1. I’m trying to make it work and keep it fun."

He continued: "When you do things outside of F1, it’s more relaxed, which doesn’t mean it’s less professional and my desire to win is the same. It’s something I really enjoy exploring. It’s important to enjoy my time. Time passes so quickly and I want to look back and be around for my family."

Verstappen also opened up on swerving as many events to promote the new F1 film as possible, admitting: "Being authentic is not something I have to try and focus on. It’s just who I am.

"I don't like to be on the red carpet and dress up in a suit. I don't like to interact with people that I don't really know, and have a fake smile and fake chat. It’s horrible, I just don’t enjoy it.

"I prefer to hang out with my friends and spend time with my little family. I also have a lot of other projects going on outside of F1. So any extra work like red carpets is not what I want to do. I’m at a stage of my career where I’ve achieved so much professionally."

