close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Why is Max Verstappen called Franz Hermann?

Why is Max Verstappen called Franz Hermann?

Why is Max Verstappen called Franz Hermann?

Why is Max Verstappen called Franz Hermann?

Eagle-eyed Formula 1 fans would have noticed that four-time world champion Max Verstappen was missing from the timing sheets in an official social media post from the F1 account.

Instead, Verstappen was replaced by a 'Franz Hermann', who was making his 'debut' in Imola Grand Prix practice, finishing up in seventh.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict as Toto Wolff absent at Imola Grand Prix

No, Verstappen isn't another casualty of the brutal Red Bull driver carousel, it was just a nod towards a recent venture from the Dutchman from the F1 social media team.

Last week, Verstappen tested in a GT3 car at the Nordschleife track, where he participated in the test and setup sessions of the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS), and completed several laps in his 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3.

However, the Dutchman competed under the pseudonym of Franz Hermann, attempting to keep his participation at the track under wraps. The reigning F1 champion even had personal security present, and external photographers were banned from the private test.

Why did Verstappen test in a GT3 car?

Verstappen's presence was reportedly part of a larger plan for the 27-year-old to obtain a Nordschleife permit later this year.

The 27-year-old has competed in virtual racing events in the NLS before, but the champion may be hoping to drive in the competition in real life, which would further showcase his supreme racing talent.

Speaking at a virtual NLS racing event last year, the champion expressed his desire to race in the category, saying: "The Nurburgring Nordschleife is one of my absolute favourite race tracks, and I hope that in a few years I can also compete here with a real GT3."

Following Verstappen's seventh-place position in FP1 in Imola, the Dutchman then could only finish fifth in FP2, in what looks set to be another difficult weekend for Verstappen and his Red Bull team.

Who is Franz Hermann?

When Verstappen was asked by media during the Imola GP weekend why he had decided to use the pseudonym Franz Hermann, he replied: "They asked me for a fake name, so I said let's make it as German as we can."

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Lewis Hamilton suffers Ferrari 'damage' in Imola nightmare

Related

Max Verstappen FIA F1 Toto Wolff Imola Grand Prix
F1 star KILLS animal in freak incident at Imola Grand Prix
Imola Grand Prix

F1 star KILLS animal in freak incident at Imola Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers Ferrari 'damage' in Imola nightmare
Imola Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers Ferrari 'damage' in Imola nightmare

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Imola Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull star out early after massive crash as driver facing Imola penalty

  • 16 minutes ago
Imola Grand Prix

Red Bull star FLIPS upside down in horror crash at Imola Grand Prix

  • 37 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton endures Imola setback as FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict

  • 55 minutes ago
F1 Social

Why is Max Verstappen called Franz Hermann?

  • 1 hour ago
Imola Grand Prix

F1 star KILLS animal in freak incident at Imola Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Imola Grand Prix

F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Emilia-Romagna as late change in conditions threatens qualifying

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x