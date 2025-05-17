Why is Max Verstappen called Franz Hermann?

Eagle-eyed Formula 1 fans would have noticed that four-time world champion Max Verstappen was missing from the timing sheets in an official social media post from the F1 account.

Instead, Verstappen was replaced by a 'Franz Hermann', who was making his 'debut' in Imola Grand Prix practice, finishing up in seventh.

No, Verstappen isn't another casualty of the brutal Red Bull driver carousel, it was just a nod towards a recent venture from the Dutchman from the F1 social media team.

Last week, Verstappen tested in a GT3 car at the Nordschleife track, where he participated in the test and setup sessions of the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS), and completed several laps in his 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3.

However, the Dutchman competed under the pseudonym of Franz Hermann, attempting to keep his participation at the track under wraps. The reigning F1 champion even had personal security present, and external photographers were banned from the private test.

Why did Verstappen test in a GT3 car?

Verstappen's presence was reportedly part of a larger plan for the 27-year-old to obtain a Nordschleife permit later this year.

The 27-year-old has competed in virtual racing events in the NLS before, but the champion may be hoping to drive in the competition in real life, which would further showcase his supreme racing talent.

Speaking at a virtual NLS racing event last year, the champion expressed his desire to race in the category, saying: "The Nurburgring Nordschleife is one of my absolute favourite race tracks, and I hope that in a few years I can also compete here with a real GT3."

Following Verstappen's seventh-place position in FP1 in Imola, the Dutchman then could only finish fifth in FP2, in what looks set to be another difficult weekend for Verstappen and his Red Bull team.

Who is Franz Hermann?

When Verstappen was asked by media during the Imola GP weekend why he had decided to use the pseudonym Franz Hermann, he replied: "They asked me for a fake name, so I said let's make it as German as we can."

