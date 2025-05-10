close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen goes undercover for Ferrari test

Max Verstappen goes undercover for Ferrari test

Max Verstappen goes undercover for Ferrari test

Max Verstappen goes undercover for Ferrari test

Images from an official GT3 test have emerged involving Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, who drove a Ferrari 296 GT3 on Friday.

The Dutchman was spotted at the Nordschleife where he participated in the test and setup sessions of the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS), and completed several laps in his 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3.

Verstappen clearly wanted the tests to remain a secret however, and tested under pseudonym Franz Hermann, the name placed on the side of the Ferrari. According to Auto Motor und Sport who were present at the test, it was evident the champion was driving as his real name was visible on his helmet and overalls.

To protect Verstappen’s privacy, no outside photographers were allowed into the garage and the champion was flanked by his own security guards.

Max Verstappen completes a lap at the Nordschleife

Will Verstappen race the Nordschleife?

Verstappen has competed in virtual racing events in the NLS before, but the champion may be hoping to drive in the competition in real life after it was reported that Verstappen plans to obtain a Nordschleife permit this year.

If these reports turn out to be true, the racing licence allows Verstappen to take part in NLS events such as the iconic 24-hour race at the Nurburgring.

Speaking at a virtual NLS racing event last year, the champion expressed his desire to race in the category and said: "The Nurburgring Nordschleife is one of my absolute favourite race tracks, and I hope that in a few years I can also compete here with a real GT3."

Verstappen runs his own GT3 team - Verstappen.com Racing - and has expanded his team’s racing programme this year into GT World Challenge Europe Sprint and Endurance as well as DTM.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel F1 return update provided as Jack Doohan’s Alpine replacement takes new twist

Related

Max Verstappen Ferrari Auto Motor und Sport
Lando Norris SWEARS at Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton wants a tea break - Five things you might have missed from the Miami Grand Prix
Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris SWEARS at Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton wants a tea break - Five things you might have missed from the Miami Grand Prix

  • May 5, 2025 18:58
Norris issues scathing Verstappen driving assessment
Latest F1 News

Norris issues scathing Verstappen driving assessment

  • May 5, 2025 12:59

Latest News

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen goes undercover for Ferrari test

  • 56 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

75-year-old F1 team boss told he is too old for top job

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel F1 return update provided as Jack Doohan’s Alpine replacement takes new twist

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton Ferrari relationship ‘strained’ as legend’s disqualification provides new challenges - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:56
F1 Off The Track

'F1' star pulls up to glamorous event... but it's NOT Lewis Hamilton

  • Yesterday 22:53
F1 Social

Fans watch Miami Grand Prix...from another F1 track!

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x