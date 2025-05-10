Max Verstappen goes undercover for Ferrari test
Images from an official GT3 test have emerged involving Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, who drove a Ferrari 296 GT3 on Friday.
The Dutchman was spotted at the Nordschleife where he participated in the test and setup sessions of the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS), and completed several laps in his 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3.
Verstappen clearly wanted the tests to remain a secret however, and tested under pseudonym Franz Hermann, the name placed on the side of the Ferrari. According to Auto Motor und Sport who were present at the test, it was evident the champion was driving as his real name was visible on his helmet and overalls.
To protect Verstappen’s privacy, no outside photographers were allowed into the garage and the champion was flanked by his own security guards.
Will Verstappen race the Nordschleife?
Verstappen has competed in virtual racing events in the NLS before, but the champion may be hoping to drive in the competition in real life after it was reported that Verstappen plans to obtain a Nordschleife permit this year.
If these reports turn out to be true, the racing licence allows Verstappen to take part in NLS events such as the iconic 24-hour race at the Nurburgring.
Speaking at a virtual NLS racing event last year, the champion expressed his desire to race in the category and said: "The Nurburgring Nordschleife is one of my absolute favourite race tracks, and I hope that in a few years I can also compete here with a real GT3."
Verstappen runs his own GT3 team - Verstappen.com Racing - and has expanded his team’s racing programme this year into GT World Challenge Europe Sprint and Endurance as well as DTM.
