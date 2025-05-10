F1 News Today: Vettel F1 return update provided as Jack Doohan’s Alpine replacement takes new twist
Having named Sebastian Vettel as an ideal successor to his role at Red Bull, Helmut Marko has provided an update on the possibility of a return for the four-time world champion.
F1 star feared for his safety after 'online threats' from rival's fans
Respected Formula 1 paddock photographer Kym Illman has reported that Jack Doohan’s close circle were fearful for their safety, after online threats from fans.
Racing legend Mick Doohan shares PROOF his son deserved to keep F1 seat
Mick Doohan, father of recently axed Formula 1 star Jack Doohan, has taken to his personal social media account to provide proof his son deserved to stay in the sport.
Franco Colapinto debut set to trigger huge change as F1 heads for Imola
Recently promoted Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has triggered a huge change in the sport ahead of his return to the track at next weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Fans watch Miami Grand Prix...from another F1 track!
Last weekend's Miami Grand Prix saw over 270,000 Formula 1 fans flock through the gates to see the sport's biggest stars take to the track, but some fans managed to catch it from an unusual location.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul