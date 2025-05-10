close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Vettel F1 return update provided as Jack Doohan’s Alpine replacement takes new twist

F1 News Today: Vettel F1 return update provided as Jack Doohan’s Alpine replacement takes new twist

F1 News Today: Vettel F1 return update provided as Jack Doohan’s Alpine replacement takes new twist

F1 News Today: Vettel F1 return update provided as Jack Doohan’s Alpine replacement takes new twist

Having named Sebastian Vettel as an ideal successor to his role at Red Bull, Helmut Marko has provided an update on the possibility of a return for the four-time world champion.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star feared for his safety after 'online threats' from rival's fans

Respected Formula 1 paddock photographer Kym Illman has reported that Jack Doohan’s close circle were fearful for their safety, after online threats from fans.

➡️ READ MORE

Racing legend Mick Doohan shares PROOF his son deserved to keep F1 seat

Mick Doohan, father of recently axed Formula 1 star Jack Doohan, has taken to his personal social media account to provide proof his son deserved to stay in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Franco Colapinto debut set to trigger huge change as F1 heads for Imola

Recently promoted Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has triggered a huge change in the sport ahead of his return to the track at next weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Fans watch Miami Grand Prix...from another F1 track!

Last weekend's Miami Grand Prix saw over 270,000 Formula 1 fans flock through the gates to see the sport's biggest stars take to the track, but some fans managed to catch it from an unusual location.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull F1 Helmut Marko Alpine Sebastian Vettel Franco Colapinto
F1 News Today: Vettel issues Cadillac 2026 seat verdict as shock EXIT leads to scathing assessment
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel issues Cadillac 2026 seat verdict as shock EXIT leads to scathing assessment

  • Yesterday 15:39
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict as champion in tense team boss exchange
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict as champion in tense team boss exchange

  • May 6, 2025 20:09

Latest News

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen goes undercover for Ferrari test

  • 57 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

75-year-old F1 team boss told he is too old for top job

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel F1 return update provided as Jack Doohan’s Alpine replacement takes new twist

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton Ferrari relationship ‘strained’ as legend’s disqualification provides new challenges - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:56
F1 Off The Track

'F1' star pulls up to glamorous event... but it's NOT Lewis Hamilton

  • Yesterday 22:53
F1 Social

Fans watch Miami Grand Prix...from another F1 track!

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x