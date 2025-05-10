Ferrari star Leclerc announces pineapple on pizza verdict in new role

close global

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was given presidential power during a social media video for PUMA, where he made a series of decisions - including whether to ban pineapple on pizza.

The 27-year-old was named PUMA global ambassador back in 2024, and has since gone on to advertise the brand’s clothing and their collection with Ferrari on social media.

In his latest campaign with the brand on Instagram, Leclerc was named president and given a series of decisions to make, such as whether he should ban pineapple on pizza.

“Ordering a pizza with pineapple should get you forever banned from Italy and that’s it,” he said in one decisive action.

Leclerc also addressed the view that F1 is just ‘cars driving in circles’, to which he approved that those who make this remark should go on an intensive course to learn about the sport.

Perhaps most popular of all, Leclerc was asked whether he would approve fans having the next day off if a race takes place at night between Sunday and Monday.

Clearly a man of the people, the Ferrari star approved this motion - although GPFans’ audience are reminded that Leclerc has no actual presidential power and they are still required to go to work on Monday.

Leclerc enjoys the power as president

Whilst a presidential position for Leclerc may be a pipe dream, the Monegasque driver is currently top dog at Ferrari - at least in regards to his performances.

Leclerc has out-qualified new team-mate Lewis Hamilton on five occasions in the past six rounds, and is ahead of the champion in the drivers’ standings by 12 points.

However, Leclerc’s slight advantage over Hamilton will offer little comfort after a poor race weekend at the Miami Grand Prix, where Ferrari fell behind Williams in regards to their pace.

The 27-year-old called for the Ferrari team to ‘do better’ after their strategy resulted in yet another messy race for the Scuderia, and were unable to catch the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli despite switching their two drivers.

