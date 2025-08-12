Leo Leclerc takes up adorable new role in Ferrari star's summer break

Leo Leclerc has been spotted revelling in an exciting new role during the F1 summer break.

The close companion of Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has been named 'captain' of the Monegasque driver's luxury yacht as the pair enjoy some downtime while F1 is on hold.

And a picture shared on the 27-year-old's official Instagram story suggests the adorable dachshund is taking the responsibility very seriously indeed.

Leo became part of the Leclerc family in 2024, and has quickly become a fan favourite after being spotted in and around the paddock on race weekends.

He has also struck up a friendship with Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe after the pair got together earlier this year.

Captain Leo is enjoying some well-earned sunshine with Charles Leclerc this summer

Leclerc's Ferrari frustration

Leclerc is enjoying some much-needed time away from the track after enduring a tough season on it.

After finishing in third spot behind champion Max Verstappen and Lando Norris last year, he was widely expected to be in contention once again this time around.

However he has struggled to find any sort of consistency, and is still chasing an elusive maiden race victory of the year with just 10 grands prix remaining.

He is currently fifth in the standings on 151 points, one place better off than team-mate Hamilton.

Leclerc has cut a frustrated figure throughout much of the campaign, most recently at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he failed to finish on the podium despite starting the day on pole position.

