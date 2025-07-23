F1 star's girlfriend shares lavish wedding details as pair celebrate on social media

The girlfriend of one of F1's biggest stars has taken to social media to share footage of the pair in attendance at a friend's wedding.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was joined by long-term girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux at the lavish event, and the couple even found some time for a bit of friendly competition on a makeshift badminton court in the garden before proceedings got underway.

Saint-Mleux posted a number of pictures on her Instagram account which showcased their stunning surroundings for the special occasion.

Several other guests were pictured mingling ahead of the celebration, while stunning images of the dining area were also put up online.

It was the second big wedding for the pair in a matter of weeks, having recently been in Monaco to see Leclerc's older brother Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc tie the knot with Charlotte Di Pietro, where the racer was a groomsman alongside younger sibling Arthur.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux have been together since 2023

Who is Alexandra Saint-Mleux?

The 22-year-old beauty ambassador has been with Leclerc since 2023, and has quickly become a favourite amongst F1 thanks to her impeccable fashion sense and enviable lifestyle.

She has more than two million followers on Instagram alone, where she often posts clips of her in attendance at glamourous social events, whilst she also shares her involvement with the art world and her interviews with contemporary artists.

Saint-Mleux has been a frequent guest in the Ferrari garage over the past two seasons, and is often spotted with the pair's pet pup Leo.

However, despite being widely regarded as F1's golden couple, the duo have opted to keep details of their private life behind closed doors as they enjoy their time away from the spotlight.

