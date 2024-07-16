F1 star rivals Leclerc's new love in ADORABLE post

One of Charles Leclerc's Formula 1 rivals has established himself as a rival for fans' love with a social media post that has gained over 700,000 likes.

Leclerc recently appeared to have taken over from Lewis Hamilton's position as the F1 dog king, by posting a picture of himself and new love Leo Leclerc, a miniature longhaired dachshund, on Instagram which received over three million likes.

Leo has since established himself as a fan favourite of the F1 paddock at recent race weekends, much like Hamilton's dog Roscoe has over the years.

Both dogs will be cheering on the same Fur-rari team next season, after Hamilton's move to the most successful team on the grid was confirmed ahead of the start of the 2024 season.

Leo Leclerc has become a star of the F1 paddock

Roscoe Hamilton is a loyal member of the Hamilton family

Who is F1's cutest dog?

However, a new contender for the title of F1's cutest dog has emerged, with Pierre Gasly announcing a new addition to his family with an adorable Instagram post.

Gasly posted a picture of the gorgeous Simba receiving belly-rubs from himself and girlfriend Francisca Gomes.

The Frenchman has recently been given a new contract to stay with his Alpine team until at least the end of the 2026 season, so we will likely be seeing Simba, Leo and Roscoe all meeting at some point in the F1 paddock, in a moment that will be hotly anticipated by many F1 fans.

